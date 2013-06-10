5284 results for

10 Ways To Get A Healthier & Happier Belly

Many people live with digestive problems, thinking it’s normal to feel not-that-great most of the time—that is, until issues like bloating, diarrhea,...

#constipation #wellness #digestion #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 10 2013

This Hospital Is Feeding Doctors & Patients Food From Its Rooftop Farm

A colorful hallway frames a whiteboard with the day's offerings — lettuce, cilantro, kale and artichoke, to name a few. Unassuming industrial doors...

#food as medicine #stress management
Emma Loewe
July 24 2015
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Calling All Modern Mystics: These Decks Will Be Your New Best Friends

How is it possible that every card is more gorgeous than the last?

#personal growth #spirituality
Emma Loewe
April 11 2017

A Quick 24-Hour Reset To Ring In A Happy, Healthy New Year

With the holidays in full swing, there’s a good chance you're stressed out, hurried, and feeling the pressure of the season. Your mind, body, and...

#happiness #wellness #health #detox
Sarah Stanley
December 26 2015
Women's Health
Spirituality
Food Trends

Whole Foods Is About To Get WAY Cheaper. Here's What You Need To Know

The first result of the Amazon merger is in—and it's looking very wallet-friendly.

#news #foods #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Liz Moody
August 25 2017
Routines

4 Yoga Poses To Help Unlock Your Hidden Emotions

Add these asanas to your yoga sequence to help unlock hidden emotions.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga #chakras
Lisa Peters
August 5 2014
Personal Growth

4 Techniques To Ground, Heal, & Balance Your Energy Levels

Whenever you feel misaligned, you can use these four techniques to ground, heal, and balance your energy levels.

#healing #reiki #happiness #abundance #mind body connection
Diya SenGupta
December 19 2015
Mental Health

10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey

Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain...

#happiness #pregnancy #spirituality #fear
Evelyn Ojeda-Fox
March 4 2015

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

#tea #breathing #gratitude #wellness #healthy foods
Nadya Andreeva
June 4 2014
Spirituality

Your Monthly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars For September

The pressure is lifting, and things are getting back to full speed again.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 1 2018

Use This Guided Visualization Practice To Finally Lose Weight

Can you name three things you love about your body right now? If it is easier for you to name three things you "hate" about your body than three...

#visualization #how to lose weight #wellness #personal growth
Emily Fletcher
September 25 2015

9 Ways To Reset Lymph Flow And Decrease Bloating

It's not that drastic, but these small changes will make a significant impact!

#healing #wellness #healthy reset
Amber Bodily
October 20 2016

A Simple Stretch You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere (Video)

We know that food is our medicine. But movement is also our medicine. We have tremendous power to create health and cure disease through how we move...

#flexibility #breathing #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 22 2014
Love