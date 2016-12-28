5284 results for
Energy-Cleansing Rituals To Help You Emerge From This Year Stronger Than Ever
Think of these as open invitations to the universe.
10 Ways To Make Your Day A Little Healthier
In order to create change, you have to make the decision that you want to change.
Lalah Delia On Why We Need To Rethink The Way We Approach Relationships
Not every potential relationship will be your assignment.
How To Stop Freaking Out All The Time
For those with high anxiety.
The Key Elements in Doing Wheel Pose
Let go of your fear.
If You're 'Bad' At Meditation, These 4 Tricks Are Just What You Need
You'll be a pro in no time.
"Paleo Breath" & Other Things You Didn't Know About Oral Health
With our culture's recent emphasis on health and wellness, it seems many of us are searching for the perfect diet, the perfect exercise routine, the...
A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion
As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...
I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned
Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.
Shaman Durek On Finding Your Purpose & Moving From Fear Into Faith
Your purpose is something greater than yourself—it is the mark you leave on the world. Here's what it takes to live it.
This Eco-Friendly Brand Just Made It So Easy To Get $$ For Your Old Clothes
Who's ready for a closet purge?
25 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The End Of The Year
There's something magical about this time of year. The twinkling lights and gingerbread cookies. The merriment and good cheer spreading through the...
5 Holistic Self-Care Tips For Winter
Easy, warming, and grounding rituals to add to your routine.
I Donated 90% Of My Stuff Before Moving In With My Fiancé—Here’s Why
To this wellness blogger, less is more.
Feeling Anxious? This Yoga Sequence Will Do The Trick
Grab your mat, your blanket, your blocks, and get going.
5 Ways To Get Healthy (That Take Almost No Effort)
When it comes down to it, no one can fix you but yourself. Unfortunately, we aren't always culturally empowered to believe that we are our own best...
This Yogi Is Getting Real About What An Anxiety Attack Actually Looks Like
"My day was spent trying to breathe through anxiety attacks and quiet a mind that had found itself in a dark place."
7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)
Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...
The New Technology That Could Curb Your Anxiety
Wear this to your next job interview.
6 Simple Ways To Be More Present In Your Relationships
Life can pass by at a dizzying pace. If we aren't conscious of being present, we can miss a lot in the moment. Mindfulness dictates we do the...