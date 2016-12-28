5284 results for

Spirituality
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Make Your Day A Little Healthier

In order to create change, you have to make the decision that you want to change.

#breathing #fitness #meditation #mindfulness #wellness
Laura McDonald
November 18 2014
Love

Lalah Delia On Why We Need To Rethink The Way We Approach Relationships

Not every potential relationship will be your assignment.

#friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Lalah Delia
December 15 2019
Mental Health
Routines
Meditation

"Paleo Breath" & Other Things You Didn't Know About Oral Health

With our culture's recent emphasis on health and wellness, it seems many of us are searching for the perfect diet, the perfect exercise routine, the...

#Paleo #study #inflammation #wellness
Frank Andolino, DDS, GPR
March 5 2015

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

#stress #mindfulness #health #compassion #stress management
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016
Personal Growth

I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned

Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.

#healing #technology #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 16 2016
Spirituality

Shaman Durek On Finding Your Purpose & Moving From Fear Into Faith

Your purpose is something greater than yourself—it is the mark you leave on the world. Here's what it takes to live it.

#healing #Purpose #fear
Emma Loewe
September 15 2017
Off-the-Grid

25 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The End Of The Year

There's something magical about this time of year. The twinkling lights and gingerbread cookies. The merriment and good cheer spreading through the...

#holidays #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Ashley Wilhite
December 4 2013

5 Holistic Self-Care Tips For Winter

Easy, warming, and grounding rituals to add to your routine.

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #turmeric #coconut oil #food
Larissa Hall Carlson
December 19 2016
Routines

Feeling Anxious? This Yoga Sequence Will Do The Trick

Grab your mat, your blanket, your blocks, and get going.

#restorative yoga #yoga
Adrienne S. Baggs, LPC, PhD
November 9 2016

5 Ways To Get Healthy (That Take Almost No Effort)

When it comes down to it, no one can fix you but yourself. Unfortunately, we aren't always culturally empowered to believe that we are our own best...

#healing #breathing #mindfulness #wellness #food
Jonathan FitzGordon
May 2 2014
Mental Health

This Yogi Is Getting Real About What An Anxiety Attack Actually Looks Like

"My day was spent trying to breathe through anxiety attacks and quiet a mind that had found itself in a dark place."

#news #anxiety #yoga #depression #technology
Leigh Weingus
September 8 2017

7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)

Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...

#mind body connection #body
Nora Tobin
October 17 2015
Wellness Trends

6 Simple Ways To Be More Present In Your Relationships

Life can pass by at a dizzying pace. If we aren't conscious of being present, we can miss a lot in the moment. Mindfulness dictates we do the...

#happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #present
F. Emelia Sam, DDS
March 18 2015