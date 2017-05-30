3438 results for

Meditation
Recovery
Food Trends
Personal Growth

4 Chakra Rituals To Help You Speak Up

Cursing to unlock your chakras? You bet.

#empowerment #chakras
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
January 27 2019
Home

I Simplified My Home — And It Ended Up Changing My Whole Damn Life

"Having less 'stuff' gives me more space to breathe, think, move, create, and best of all, connect with what I already have and truly value."

#minimalism #productivity
Jules Acree
January 27 2019
Personal Growth
Recipes

Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.

#healing #hormones #wellness
Elle Russ
November 25 2016
Wellness Trends
Beauty

A Guide To DIY Coconut Oil Beauty Products (Infographic)

The possibilities are endless when it comes to coconut oil.

#hair #beauty #skin #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
December 17 2014
Sex

The One Thing That Turns Ordinary Sex Into Extraordinary Lovemaking

"The trick is in what one emphasizes. We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same."

#relationships #sexuality #sex
Wendy Strgar
July 15 2017
Functional Food

9 Tips To Increase Your Emotional Intelligence For Stronger Relationships

Have you ever felt so overwhelmed by your emotions that you said or did something you quickly came to regret? (Can anyone honestly deny this...

#relationships #study #mindfulness #self-awareness #communication
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 23 2015
Meditation

Can't Meditate? Try These 5 Mindful Practices Instead

If “omming” isn’t your thing, there are other ways to experience calm in your life.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Penny Shipway
December 25 2015

7 Secrets To Feeling Radiant & Energetic Through All Your Holiday Travel

With these seven tips, you'll be equipped to get through the holiday season happy, healthy, and vibrant. (And you'll actually have the energy to enjoy...

#stress #holidays #stress management #travel #healthy foods
Amber Bodily
November 20 2016
Integrative Health

Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

#empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
Parenting

How To Raise A Resilient Child

As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...

#self-awareness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
December 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

How To Get Your Probiotic Past Your Stomach Acids Alive

Read on to find out what happens to a probiotic after you ingest it.

#gut health #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
January 14 2019
Functional Food

Wait — Are Lectins Actually GOOD For Your Gut?

An exploration of whether beans are the devil or a superfood.

#gut health #bloating #protein #digestion
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
January 23 2019