4 Things That Raise Your Risk For Prostate Cancer

The prostate gland secretes the majority of seminal fluid, and cancers of the prostate are common in developed countries. It is the most common cancer...

Environmental Working Group
March 23 2014
Personal Growth

8 Things You Need To Know Today (January 16, 2018)

Facebook's new algorithm, a controversial stance on antidepressants, and the nuance of self-awareness.

Lindsay Kellner
January 16 2018
Recovery
Integrative Health

6 Steps To Deal With ANY Chronic Illness

If you've been diagnosed with a chronic illness, many thoughts may start running through your head. Those of us who have received a chronic illness...

Rajeev Kurapati, M.D.
September 9 2013

How Zosia Mamet Overcame Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

Could you have PFD and not know about it?

Brianne Grogan, DPT
March 6 2017

Meet The Environmentalist Who Is Leading Millennials In Making Change

At 24 years old, Erin Schrode has already founded two companies, lobbied for environmental reform, consulted with multinational corporations on their...

Emma Loewe
October 1 2015
Functional Food
Love

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 5, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including hand-holding and pain, yoga pants versus jeans, and skin bacteria that protects against...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 5 2018
Personal Growth

A 5-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Intuition

They're simple to implement—really.

Bill Bennett
December 31 2017
Love

How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression

It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.

Kim Wong-Shing
May 28 2019
Parenting

3 Ways To Stop Yourself From Helicopter Parenting

You're probably robbing your kid of invaluable learning opportunities.

Michelle Gale
December 28 2017

3 Simple Communication Shifts That Deepen Intimacy & Connection

When we project our interpretation of reality onto others, there is an increased possibility for confusion in a relationship. But we can avoid this....

Amelia Broughton
August 2 2017
Motivation

Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Give your running shoes a break and head to a restorative yoga class.

Leigh Weingus
July 5 2017