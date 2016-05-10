3317 results for

Manifest Your Own Meditation Retreat — Without Leaving Home

Block off your calendar, set your intention, ditch your devices, and enjoy.

#meditation #yoga #stress management
Kim Roberts, M.A.
May 10 2016
Personal Growth

I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story

Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.

#sexuality #personal growth
Krystle Hannigan
December 25 2015
Love
Social Good

Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."

#makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
January 4
Sex

How To Have The Best Sex Of Your Life, Every Time

The confidence to take over the world and pursue my real vision rather than finding oblivion through short-lived distractions and infatuations—that’s...

#relationships #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #sex
Biet Simkin
May 6 2016
Spirituality

How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Debra Haugen
May 6 2016
Personal Growth

I'm A Doctor With Fibromyalgia. Here's What I Wish People Understood About It

Fibromyalgia, a widely misunderstood illness, confuses and frustrates both patients and doctors alike. I know because I’ve seen it from both sides—as...

#sleep #healing #pain #health
Dr. Ginevra Liptan
May 5 2016
Personal Growth

The Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Recovering Addicts

When I ask these men about their difficult lives, with experiences so tragically varied yet somehow universally similar, I never cease to learn...

#addiction #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Gayle Saks
May 3 2016

A Simple Breathing Technique To Reduce Stress In Minutes (Video)

The ancient yogis believe that if we regulate our breath, then we can control our minds. Since we breathe unconsciously for most of the day, what does...

#anxiety #stress #breathing #relaxation #yoga
Gigi Yogini
August 13 2014
Mental Health

Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices

Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...

#disease #inflammation #fat #healthy foods #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 7 2013
Integrative Health

9 Scientifically Proven Prescriptions For Peace Of Mind

If you want to optimize your health, extend your life expectancy, and feel as vital as possible, you need to help your nervous system live in a state...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #peace #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2014
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh
Recipes

High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread

I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Mandy King, CNP
March 31 2015
Personal Growth

A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.

#empowerment
Erika Bruhn
April 8 2018
Food Trends

Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...

#caffeine #hormones #coffee #health
Alisa Vitti
April 19 2016
Personal Growth

How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out

In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."

#relationships #meditation #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Sarah Smith
March 25 2015
Food Trends