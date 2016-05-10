3317 results for
Manifest Your Own Meditation Retreat — Without Leaving Home
Block off your calendar, set your intention, ditch your devices, and enjoy.
I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story
Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.
Looking To Start Dating Again? 4 Steps This Dating Coach Wants You To Take First
How to approach dating in 2020.
Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands
"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."
How To Have The Best Sex Of Your Life, Every Time
The confidence to take over the world and pursue my real vision rather than finding oblivion through short-lived distractions and infatuations—that’s...
How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing
Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.
I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Biggest Mistake People Make With Self-Care
Are you practicing self-care—or self-soothing?
I'm A Doctor With Fibromyalgia. Here's What I Wish People Understood About It
Fibromyalgia, a widely misunderstood illness, confuses and frustrates both patients and doctors alike. I know because I’ve seen it from both sides—as...
The Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Recovering Addicts
When I ask these men about their difficult lives, with experiences so tragically varied yet somehow universally similar, I never cease to learn...
A Simple Breathing Technique To Reduce Stress In Minutes (Video)
The ancient yogis believe that if we regulate our breath, then we can control our minds. Since we breathe unconsciously for most of the day, what does...
20 Little Changes You Can Make Throughout The Day To Boost Your Mental Health
Spoiler: Popping a magnesium supplement makes the list.
Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices
Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...
9 Scientifically Proven Prescriptions For Peace Of Mind
If you want to optimize your health, extend your life expectancy, and feel as vital as possible, you need to help your nervous system live in a state...
3 Steps To Eliminate Ego From Your Yoga Practice
For the best results yet
Wellness Starts When You Wake: Join Our 2-Week Challenge For Mindful Mornings
Mornings aren't born, they're made.
High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread
I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there.
A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams
Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.
Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix
Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...
How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out
In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."
I Quit Sugar 2 Years Ago. Here Are 7 Ways It's Totally Transformed My Life
How big of a difference does it actually make?