PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Going Dairy-Free? Here's A Menu To Make It Easy

Finding nondairy recipes that are satisfying and simple is way less challenging than it may seem.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #vegan
mindbodygreen
July 27 2017
Functional Food

These Are The Best Healthy Breads You Can Buy Right Now

With sprouted, soured, gluten-free, vegan options and more!

#gut health #vegan #snacks #gluten-free
Liz Moody
April 3 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food
Recipes

Super-Filling Coconut Almond Quinoa

This hearty breakfast bowl is packed with protein.

#healthy recipes #almond butter #vegan #quinoa #vegan recipes
Andy Jacobs
January 31 2014
Personal Growth

Why You Need To "Reattach" To Work Every Morning

This mindful ritual can boost your productivity.

#news #manifesting #journaling #energy
Kelly Gonsalves
March 19 2019

Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Açaí berries are superfoods that are native to the Amazon and grow in parts of Central and South America. Açaí bowls are traditionally served in...

#healthy recipes #breakfast #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Leanne Wei
January 29 2014
Recipes

In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

Summer is officially here, which means it's peak strawberry season!

#recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 23 2015

Overnight Oats: Have Breakfast Waiting For You In The Morning!

I got hooked on Overnight Oats when my dear friend, Gena Hamshaw, author extraordinaire of the new vegan cookbook, Choosing Raw, introduced them to me...

#chia seed #breakfast #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Heidi Kristoffer
August 7 2014
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food

The Healthiest People We Know Share The No. 1 Energy-Boosting Food

Bookmark this for your next 3 p.m. slump.

#energy
Liz Moody
March 4 2019

13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts

You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
Emily Holmes
March 27 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

The Whole Foods Market Steals This Best-Selling Cookbook Author Can't Live Without

What can you find in Candice Kumai's grocery cart? Colorful produce, beauty-promoting fruits, fresh greens, and protein-packed nuts and seeds.

#nutrition #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Candice Kumai
September 21 2016
Recipes

Grain-Free, Dairy-Free Muesli Recipe

Welcome to our new "Breakfast with Jon" series.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
August 18 2013
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

The Best Diet For Your Blood Sugar, According To Mayo Clinic Research

New study shows that an individualized diet is most effective for managing blood sugar.

#news #Blood Sugar #hormones #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 8 2019
Integrative Health

Men's Testosterone Levels Are Dropping At An Alarming Rate. Here's What To Do About it

How to balance testosterone levels in the body, including reducing stress, intermittent fasting, and eliminating alcohol and other inflammatory foods.

#hormones
Serena Goldstein, N.D.
February 7 2019
Spirituality

Always Forget Your Dreams? These 5 Tips Might Help Them Stick

There are many ways your powerful sixth sense can send you messages, and you don't even have to be awake to receive them.

#sleep #affirmations
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 2 2019