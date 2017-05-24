7833 results for

Healthy Weight
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally

The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.

Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
December 10 2018
Functional Food

Which Is The Best Hormone-Balancing Diet? The Definitive Ranking

Paleo, vegan, Mediterranean, keto—we sort through them all.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 4 2018
Functional Food

The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Just as some eats can keep you from catching Z's, other foods can help enhance your shut-eye.

Jamie Schneider
June 19
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Meditation
Integrative Health

New Research Finds Link Between Mental Health & Chest Pain

Is the brain a better indicator of chest pain than the heart?

Abby Moore
August 11
PAID CONTENT FOR Bulletproof 360

Your Bulletproof Coffee Fix Just Got Super Convenient. Here's What You Need To Know

Your favorite morning beverage just got even easier to consume: Introducing ready-to-drink Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew.

mindbodygreen
September 29 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 26 2018
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory

Researchers have linked heart failure to a potential marker for cognitive decline.

Eliza Sullivan
February 26
Motivation
Integrative Health

Treating Brain Inflammation May Reverse Dementia & Alzheimer's

Getting rid of brain fog while simultaneously boosting memory? Sounds good to us!

Christina Coughlin
December 4 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.

Daniel Amen, M.D.
February 11
Integrative Health

Study Finds New Key To Longevity — And It's In The Gut

Everyone is looking for the best way to age gracefully, but the latest key to longevity is more than just a face cream.

Christina Coughlin
December 24 2019

New Research Shows How Intermittent Fasting Is Like Decluttering For Your Brain

A new study presents new knowledge on the effects of fasting on the brain.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 14 2016