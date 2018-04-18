7791 results for
Hemp Oil: Everything You Need To Know
From extraction to uses, we've got the complete picture.
Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know
One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.
Why You Should Heal Your Gut If You Want Clear Skin
Plus, which foods to eat for better gut health.
What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Tells All
I’ve learned how to easily incorporate healthy food into my days no matter where I am.
Feeling Sluggish? It Might Be Time For A Detox
If you're dealing with bothersome symptoms, it might be time for a detox.
Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This
It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...
5 Healthier Versions Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods, From An RD
Extra nutrients without sacrificing flavor.
Can Inflammation In The Gut Lead To Mental Illness?
New study shows that women with IBD are at an increased risk for mental illness.
This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Diet May Finally Cure Your Carb Cravings
Get that blood sugar balanced!
Not Sleeping Well? Try These Tips From An MD To Make The Days Easier
While they can't replace a good night's sleep, these tips can help you get through the day.
The Real Reason You Have Chronic Pain + How To Heal It
Chronic pain is the most common problem I see in my clinical practice, and is probably one of the most prevalent causes of visits to the doctor's...
Kale Is Out — THIS Superfood Is Now No. 1 In America
A recent survey of dietitians across the nation found that this superfood reigns supreme.
Eat Like An Okinawan & Live Until You're 100
Want to live your full number of years blessed by energy and health? A wise mentor told me long ago to find people who have achieved that goal and...
The Top 5 Nutrients Dietitians Think We Don’t Get Enough Of
The nutrients registered dietitians think we're not getting enough of, including magnesium, omega-3s, and vitamin K2.
Your Fancy Himalayan Salt Is Putting Your Thyroid At Risk. Here's Why (And What To Do About It)
Low-salt advice may be contributing to iodine deficiency and inadvertently harming your thyroid: Here's why.
Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Approach To Promoting A Balanced Lifestyle
The actress prioritizes balance for herself and her sons.
The One Gut-Healing Drink This Doctor Is Having Every Day This Year
It's actually really delicious.
5 Scientific Reasons To Practice Mindfulness Meditation
Living our best life requires an investment in our health.
This Fun Tool Wants To Help You Save Food (And Major Money)
May our fridges and bellies be full—and our trash cans empty.
9 Inflammation-Fighting Vitamins & Minerals (And Where You Can Get 'Em)
Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are particularly useful in our fight against inflammation. Here’s a list of some of the phytonutrients that...