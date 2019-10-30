7791 results for

Mental Health

There Are 5 Different Brain Types: Here's What Your Type Says About You

It influences everything from who you are to how you behave and relate to others.

#anxiety #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
October 30 2019
Mental Health

What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients

Your guide to nootropics, including caffeine, adaptogens, and pharmaceutical options like Modafinil and Adderall.

#supplements #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 1 2019
Integrative Health

New Alzheimer's Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment

Feeling forgetful? This test will tell you how serious that may be.

#news #longevity #healthy aging #brain
Abby Moore
March 3
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It

It's an easy fix that might have huge benefits down the road.

#fats #mbg Brain Health #brain
Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 16 2018
Functional Food

The 8 Best Foods For Hormone Balance, Ranked

How many are you eating daily?

#hormones
Mia Lundlin, R.N., CNP
February 3 2018
Mental Health
Integrative Health

The 19 Best Health Tips We Heard From Experts This Past Year

Some of the best advice we got during our podcast in 2019.

#longevity #Purpose #brain #healthy aging
Jason Wachob
December 30 2019
Functional Food

This Matcha Pudding May Help Fight Inflammation & Anxiety, According To An RD

Neurotransmitters play a key role in managing inflammation, cognition, and mood.

#functional nutrition #breakfast
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
September 26 2019
Mental Health
Functional Food
Women's Health

Is Intermittent Fasting Really Good For Women?

The hormone-fasting connection you need to know about.

#intermittent fasting #hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
November 29 2017
Parenting
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Unresponsive To Antidepressants? Check Your Inflammation Levels

An entirely new and exciting reason to increase our intake of turmeric and green tea.

#inflammation #depression
Jamie Schneider
September 12 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.

#longevity #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
June 14 2019