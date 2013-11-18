7716 results for
9 Holistic Acne Remedies You Can Find At Home For Clear Skin
Ahead, find nine DIY acne spot treatments you can find in your pantry or fridge.
How to Improve Your Posture While Eating
Correct alignment while we eat means that the spine is long, the neck is free and we hinge at the hips.
Plant-Based Men: The Biggest Misconception
some of the most respected plant-based men will answer a different question about eating a plant-based diet.
Butternut Squash Lasagna (Vegan & Gluten-Free)
Ever get a craving for something melty and cheesy, but don’t want to spend your night with a bellyache? This recipe will satisfy even the most serious...
9 Natural Antivirals & Herbs To Support Your Immune System
Garlic is considered the "the original super-immunity herb."
4 Things You Should Know About Acupuncture
Acupuncture is one of the oldest healing systems in the world, and is popularly used today to promote balance and healing. Treatments are relaxing,...
Avocado Mousse
No, it doesn't taste like guacamole.
5 Concepts That Will Revolutionize Western Medicine
Over the last decade, a shift has been taking place in health care. This shift has been fueled by changes in our understanding of human biology as a...
Jamie Oliver Launches The Food Revolution Truck
Jamie Oliver is reaching hard-to-reach communities.
10 Signs Fear Is Running Your Life (And How To Get Back On Track)
Don't let fear be the star of your show.
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You
As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...
15 Ways To Find Calm In Less Than 5 Minutes
When the daily chaos of life becomes overwhelming and you're pushed to the edge of the cliff, don't plunge straight down with increasing speed to the...
8 Ways To Maintain A Strong Connection With Your Kids
As we become more connected to our smartphones and other devices, there's an increasing sense of disconnection and loneliness that pervades our lives.
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job
Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.
5 Major Fears That Kill Relationships
Knowledge is the first step to face those fears
3 Herbs To Heal Heartburn
Avoid the burn.
6 Steps To Help Your Loved Ones Eat Healthier
When embarking on a sugar detox, you can't help but have at least a few conversations with people about healthy eating. A few weeks ago one of my very...
How To Make Yourself Irresistibly Attractive
The qualities of masculine and feminine energy exist in all of us. Your inner masculine gets activated when you're working toward a goal, planning,...
How I've Learned To Take Action (But Still Go With The Flow)
Lately I've stumbled upon a comforting balance.
Are You Getting Too Much Of A Good Fat? (Probably)
Here's how to fix it.