9 Holistic Acne Remedies You Can Find At Home For Clear Skin

Ahead, find nine DIY acne spot treatments you can find in your pantry or fridge. 

Andrea Jordan
November 18 2013
How to Improve Your Posture While Eating

Correct alignment while we eat means that the spine is long, the neck is free and we hinge at the hips.

Jean Koerner
May 31 2012
Plant-Based Men: The Biggest Misconception

some of the most respected plant-based men will answer a different question about eating a plant-based diet.

Jason Wachob
November 15 2010

Butternut Squash Lasagna (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Ever get a craving for something melty and cheesy, but don’t want to spend your night with a bellyache? This recipe will satisfy even the most serious...

Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
November 14 2013
4 Things You Should Know About Acupuncture

Acupuncture is one of the oldest healing systems in the world, and is popularly used today to promote balance and healing. Treatments are relaxing,...

Antonia Balfour, LAc
August 27 2010
Avocado Mousse

No, it doesn't taste like guacamole.

Kathryn Budig
November 16 2011

5 Concepts That Will Revolutionize Western Medicine

Over the last decade, a shift has been taking place in health care. This shift has been fueled by changes in our understanding of human biology as a...

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
March 8 2015
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You

As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...

Michelle Bland
October 25 2013

15 Ways To Find Calm In Less Than 5 Minutes

When the daily chaos of life becomes overwhelming and you're pushed to the edge of the cliff, don't plunge straight down with increasing speed to the...

Tina Williamson
October 23 2013
8 Ways To Maintain A Strong Connection With Your Kids

As we become more connected to our smartphones and other devices, there's an increasing sense of disconnection and loneliness that pervades our lives.

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 21 2015
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.

Margo Gladys
October 21 2013
5 Major Fears That Kill Relationships

Knowledge is the first step to face those fears

Michelle Skeen, PsyD
February 19 2015
6 Steps To Help Your Loved Ones Eat Healthier

When embarking on a sugar detox, you can't help but have at least a few conversations with people about healthy eating. A few weeks ago one of my very...

Summer Rayne Oakes
February 16 2015

How To Make Yourself Irresistibly Attractive

The qualities of masculine and feminine energy exist in all of us. Your inner masculine gets activated when you're working toward a goal, planning,...

Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 17 2013
