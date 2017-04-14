7716 results for

Home

6 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Minimalism

We're been getting it all wrong.

#minimalism
Cary Fortin
April 14 2017
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

7 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2013

What an amazing time to be in wellness! We're in the initial stages of a giant shift in the way health is perceived globally.

#slideshows #alkaline #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 26 2012

DIY: Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric-Almond Milk

I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one out there on a turmeric kick. It's just so good for you! A super high powered anti-inflammatory that does the...

#inflammation #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Tricia Huffman
March 19 2014
Parenting

10 Things You Need To Know About Soy

Tackling the topic of soy is a little like trying to untangle my four year-old daughter's hair. First, I feel overwhelmed just looking at the mess....

#happiness #GMO #personal growth #soy #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 22 2014
Personal Growth
Parenting
Home

Everyone In My Minimalist Family Lives Out Of 2 Suitcases. Here's What It's Like

I know this is an unconventional choice, but for us, it's the right one.

#minimalism #travel
Kaia Roman
April 5 2017
Home

5 Questions To Help You Declutter All. Those. Kids. Toys.

A professional organizer and new mom shares her list.

#minimalism #environmentalism #motherhood
Cary Fortin
July 20 2019
Sex
Love

7 Signs You're Dating The Right Person

Don't be afraid to walk away if your basic needs are not being met. There are millions of singles in the world. Move on and find a better fit. And...

#love #relationships #marriage #dating #communication
Sandy Weiner
April 4 2017
Functional Food
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Salted Caramel Pecan Bliss Bites

A couple of these decadent treats will cure any sugar craving and leave you energized and feeling great.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Deb Gleason
March 26 2013
Personal Growth

How To Take Care Of Yourself While Grieving The Death Of A Loved One

You never "get over" the death of a loved one—that's not the goal.

#anxiety #pain #journaling #depression
Shoshana Berger
July 18 2019
Beauty

The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin

AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
April 1 2017

6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers

If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...

#toxic #nature #environmentalism #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
June 29 2013
Routines

The 5-Minute Exercise That Will Transform Your Life Forever

Seriously, it only takes five minutes. What are you waiting for?

#career #manifestation #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
March 31 2017

7 Common Misconceptions About Juicing

Juicing has been around since countertop appliances became popular in the 1950s and '60s. Today, raw juice bars are everywhere, and lots of people own...

#fiber #digestion #juicing #healthy foods #sugar
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
November 22 2013