Love
Recipes

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

#stress #mindfulness #health #compassion #stress management
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016
Food Trends

5 Reasons To Use Tamari Instead Of Soy Sauce

Here's why we're reaching for tamari instead of soy sauce.

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
November 9 2014
Recipes
Functional Food

3 Steps To Recover After Getting Glutened

Ridding yourself of this toxin, reducing inflammation and healing your gut from the damage are essential to recovering as quickly as possible.

#gluten #healing #inflammation #food
Amy Myers, M.D.
August 8 2013
Beauty

What Exactly Is An Antioxidant Anyway?

Antioxidants are those precious molecules that snuff out free radicals before they can mess with your collagen.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
May 9 2017
Beauty

Want Glowing Skin *And* The Latest Intel On Clean Beauty? Read This

"These are numbers we can’t turn our back on."

#makeup
Alexandra Engler
September 1 2019
Functional Food

12 Foods To Fight Inflammation

Many people suffer from chronic inflammation due to the modern diet and lifestyle.

#antioxidant #slideshows #inflammation #wellness #healthy foods
Osha Key
July 12 2013
Functional Food

I Used To Be Addicted To Cheese. Here's How I Gave Up Dairy And Transformed My Health

I was a high priestess of the church of cheese and payed fromage, er homage, to its holy altar.

#digestion #health #vegan #dairy #cheese
Sarah Bivens
December 16 2015
Recovery

5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment

Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.

#balance #yoga #alignment
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
August 3 2013
Integrative Health
Motivation

Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead

We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.

#personal growth #cleanse #juicing #healthy foods #food
Kerry Shaw
March 5 2013
Functional Food

9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You

Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!

#slideshows #inflammation #wellness #remedy #detox
Maria Marlowe
November 23 2012
Recipes

7-Ingredient Green Soup With Roasted Cauliflower + Fennel

This soup is so simple to make and packed with flavor, making it one of my favorite comfort food dishes in these winter months. The secret is roasting...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
January 28 2016

What Everyone Should Know About Inflammation: A Cardiologist Explains

Regular readers of MindBodyGreen are aware that a process in our bodies called inflammation is involved in many aspects of human health and disease....

#alcohol #gluten #healing #pain #disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 8 2013

10 Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Lose Weight

It's easy to lose weight (and maintain a healthy weight!) with a few consistent habits. Here they are. 

#personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Cheryl Bigus
April 6 2013

6 Fall Ingredients That Are Good For You + How To Use Them

I grew up in the Northeast, picking apples from the local orchards, and grapes from the vines in our backyard. On Saturday mornings, our house would...

#salads #healthy recipes #autumn #healthy foods #whole foods
Lori Kenyon Farley
October 14 2014
Recipes

Blueberry & Chia Anti-Aging Smoothie Recipe

Legend has it that Juan Ponce de Leon searched his whole life for the fountain of youth, but perhaps the answer was right under his feet — in the...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Vance
July 14 2013