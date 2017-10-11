7791 results for

Integrative Health
But Really, Though — What's The Big Difference Between Women's & Men's Probiotic Formulas?

3 Big Reasons A Women’s Probiotic Formula Is Definitely Worth It

Krista Soriano
June 5 2019
5 Books To Start 2017 On Exactly The Right Note

These books are crammed full of just the kind of mind-opening, restorative ideas you need to inspire your best year ever.

#minimalism #books #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
January 2 2017

How Food Affects Your Brain: Dr. Drew Ramsey

Psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey discusses how poor diets and a lack of nutrients have harmed our brains, causing anxiety and depression, and why a client...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
August 20 2014
How To Prioritize Your Well-Being If You're An Extremely Busy Person

Two great ways to get your well-being back to the top of your priority list.

#stress #partner #skin care #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 4 2019
Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help

When the stress and anxiety hit, maybe try some magnesium glycinate, hemp oil, or L-theanine. 

#anxiety #supplements #inflammation
Ellen Vora, M.D.
December 20 2018
10 "Rules" I Live By When It Comes To Eating Fat

If you want to get ahead of the trend, here are 10 must-know dietary fat rules.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #weight loss success
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 10 2016
3 Exotic Superfoods Are About To Be EVERYWHERE. Here's What You Need To Know

These foods are crazy healthy and worthy of a lot of extra attention.

#protein #longevity
Mia Stern
October 31 2017
Scientists Find Drinking Coffee May Help Prevent Alzheimer's & More

We now know more about how our favorite morning beverage can help keep our bodies healthy.

#news #drinks #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
December 12 2019
7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...

#allergies #body positivity #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 8 2017
The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

#autoimmune
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Why Sugar Pills Might Be The Future Of Pain Relief

It just depends on your brain structure.

#news #brain #sugar
Kelly Gonsalves
September 16 2018
