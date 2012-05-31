11890 results for

Meditation

What You Need to Know About the Vagus Nerve

The vagus nerve basically tells the body and brain: “You're safe now."

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #yoga #mindfulness meditation
Barry John Johnson
May 31 2012
Functional Food

Which Is Better For Your Gut — Apple Cider Vinegar Or Lemon Water?

You're also probably drinking your lemon water wrong.

#gut health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 6 2017
Functional Food

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 15, 2018)

Do you know how you should be washing your vegetables?

#news #supplements #news roundup #food sensitivity
Leigh Weingus
June 15 2018
Personal Growth
Functional Food

So, You Went Vegan. Here's Why You're Not Losing Weight

Nine out of 10 people lose weight on the vegan diet. Here's what to do if you're not one of them.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #vegan
Neal Barnard, M.D.
January 25 2019
Functional Food

This Is What A French It-Girl Eats In A Day

A chef-about-town and cookbook author shares what gives her that French-girl glow.

#lunch #breakfast #dinner
Clotilde Dusoulier
June 5 2017
Recipes

How To Actually Make A Salad Taste Good, According To One Of The World's Biggest Food Bloggers

Including the 6-ingredient formula to make it restaurant-worthy every single time.

#salads #vegetarian #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
May 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™
Mental Health
Parenting

How To Emotionally Connect With Your Child (Without Crossing Boundaries)

These three tips can help garner respect and connection from your kids.

#empowerment #forgiveness #motherhood
Rebecca Eanes
December 6 2017
Functional Food

Wait — Are Lectins Actually GOOD For Your Gut?

An exploration of whether beans are the devil or a superfood.

#gut health #bloating #protein #digestion
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
January 23 2019

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 30 2014
Food Trends

The One Food Meghan Markle Gave Up For Glowing Skin

You'll also want to steal her (mbg doctor approved!) go-to breakfast.

#skin care #inflammation #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2017

Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight

A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
David Perlmutter, M.D.
March 24 2016
Love

I Almost Gave My Husband An Eating Disorder

There's nothing wrong with wanting to get healthy and make better, smarter food choices, and to care about the health of our loved ones. But when that...

#eating disorder #relationships #self-awareness #self-care
Naomi Teeter
January 10 2016
Beauty
Integrative Health

This Integrative Medicine Doctor Wants To Bring Wellness To Everyone

Because let's be honest: Wellness can be expensive.

#empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 3 2017
Functional Food

I Had Post-Birth-Control Syndrome. Here Are The Foods & Lifestyle Habits That Healed Me

Getting your hormones back in balance is easier than you think.

#hormones
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
November 3 2017
Integrative Health

4 Things You Must Know If You Want To Get Healthy For Life

Your definition of healthy doesn't have to be anything like your friend's.

#healing #happiness #health
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
June 29 2017

If Cholesterol Doesn't Cause Heart Disease, How Do You Prevent It?

In my last post, I discussed the myth that cholesterol leads directly to a higher risk of heart disease. The conclusion, though, begs an inevitable...

#disease #mindfulness #wellness #healthy foods #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 1 2013