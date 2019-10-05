7791 results for

Motivation

This Exercise May Boost Memory & Brain Health, Says The Mayo Clinic

They've given us another reason to hit the gym (and, more specifically, the treadmill) this January.

#news #brain #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
January 3
Parenting

The Most Important Part of Building Your Baby's Brain? You

Finding a loving bond with your baby is the primary way to encourage development.

#empowerment #motherhood
Vanessa Lapointe, PhD
October 5 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Can Drinking Tea Improve Your Brain Structure? Science Says Yes

A new study, published in Aging, showed that regular tea drinkers have better-organized brain regions compared to non-tea drinkers.

#news #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Perfect Bar
Mental Health

The Brain Has A Negativity Bias. Here's How To Be Happy Anyway

Negative experiences are more powerful than positive ones.

#joy #brain
Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
March 27 2018
Functional Food
Mental Health
Integrative Health

This Is Where Stress Lights Up In Our Brains, According To New Study

This finding could help inform how we deal with stress moving forward.

#news #stress #mbgsupplements
Sarah Regan
May 29

Ever Had A Concussion? Here Are 5 Ways To Heal Your Brain & Reduce Lingering Inflammation

Concussion symptoms can persist for months or even years after the injury. Here's how to nourish your brain for optimal healing.

#healing #food as medicine #mental health #health
Terry Wahls, M.D.
May 9 2017
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health

Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic

Stress hormones course through our brains even after we close our eyes.

#sleep #COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Sarah Regan
April 11
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Integrative Health