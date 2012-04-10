1176 results for

Integrative Health

9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold

These at-home treatments can make a big difference.

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
April 10 2012

5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains

As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...

#hormones #weight loss #health #energy
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 27 2016
Functional Food

The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal

The vegetable based brownies that started it all.

#dessert #vegan #gluten-free
Christina Liva
October 18 2014
Routines
Integrative Health

What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet

Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.

#allergies #autoimmune #functional nutrition
Lindsay Boyers
October 3 2013
Routines

11 Ways To Live A Long & Happy Life

According to recent studies, happiness increases longevity. Many old wise beings confirm that having a positive attitude is a secret to feeling good,...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #personal growth #aging
Jude Bijou, M.A., MFT
September 6 2014
Home

My Husband And I Live In A Converted School Bus—And We've Never Been Happier

If you think your 1,000-square-foot apartment is small, try living in 200 square feet.

#happiness #green living #sustainability
Julie Puckett
March 25 2016
Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
Personal Growth

7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?

#career #money #abundance #personal growth
Nicole Lapin
March 18 2016
Change-Makers

The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring

Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.

#antioxidant #slideshows #Vitamin C #wellness #detox
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 23 2013

The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know

Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...

#dairy #healthy foods #food
John Pierre
September 19 2013
Women's Health

5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility

Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...

#nutrition #fertility #pregnancy #healthy foods
Kyra Phillips
March 10 2016
Functional Food

Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains

I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...

#nutrition #inflammation #meat #aging #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 12 2014

6 Reasons To Do Box Jumps Every Day

Box jumps are one of my favorite exercises of all time, and for good reason: they’re incredibly efficient, easy to scale for different fitness levels,...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 7 2014
Functional Food

5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar

My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...

#nutrition #microbiome #sugar #food #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
July 15 2014
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains

These natural energy enhancers will sustain you throughout the day.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #health #energy
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
January 4 2016
Integrative Health