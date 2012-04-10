1176 results for
9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold
These at-home treatments can make a big difference.
5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains
As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...
The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal
The vegetable based brownies that started it all.
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet
Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.
A Yoga Sequence To Help You Release Emotions & Heal Old Wounds
These asanas are designed to put you on a fast track to peace.
11 Ways To Live A Long & Happy Life
According to recent studies, happiness increases longevity. Many old wise beings confirm that having a positive attitude is a secret to feeling good,...
My Husband And I Live In A Converted School Bus—And We've Never Been Happier
If you think your 1,000-square-foot apartment is small, try living in 200 square feet.
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals
If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?
The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring
Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.
The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know
Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...
5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility
Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...
14 Clean Protein Sources You Should Probably Buy Right Now
Not all protein is created equal.
Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains
I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...
6 Reasons To Do Box Jumps Every Day
Box jumps are one of my favorite exercises of all time, and for good reason: they’re incredibly efficient, easy to scale for different fitness levels,...
These Are 10 Of The Best Healthy Fats & High-Fat Foods You Can Eat
Yep, cheese and chocolate made the list.
5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar
My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...
9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains
These natural energy enhancers will sustain you throughout the day.
10 'Normal' Habits That Trigger Inflammation & Aging: A Doctor Explains
Definitely guilty of No. 2. Yikes!