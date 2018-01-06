1579 results for

Routines

The Specific Health Benefits Of Eating The Rainbow

Because rainbow food is the best kind of food.

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Jennifer Forbes
March 12 2017
Recovery
Women's Health

I'm A 'Vaginapractor' — Here's What That Really Means

I work with women from all over the world who are ready to learn about their own body.

#hormones #orgasm #pregnancy
Kimberly Johnson
January 1 2018
Recipes
Functional Food

6 Reasons To Eat More Cacao Nibs (Woot-Woot!)

I'm not a big fan of dark chocolate. In fact, I'd rather go with no chocolate at all than torturing my taste buds with a chunk of pure bitterness.

#cacao #food as medicine #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
September 1 2015
Off-the-Grid
Spirituality
Women's Health

This Integrative Gynecologist Wants Us Asking Questions About The IUD

Do we really know what IUDs are doing to our bodies?

#hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
December 16 2017
Routines

5 Surprising Reasons To Do Pilates (They're Not What You Think!)

Pilates can make your body look lean and toned, but there is so much more to gain from a regular Pilates practice.

#pilates #training advice #fitness #training
Cassie Piasecki
August 19 2015
Meditation

A 3-Minute Breathing Exercise To Beat Bloat & Stimulate Your Thyroid

Do this every morning to promote proper digestion and circulation.

#holistic healing #breathing #hormones #meditation #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 25 2016
Spirituality

These 5 Oracle Decks Would Love To Be Your Personal Life Coaches This Fall

Got questions? They can help you feel into answers.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
September 15 2019

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014

How To Use Tapping To Solve Any Emotional Or Physical Issue

Try this quick technique next time you need to deal with anxiety, nerves, stress, or even just some post-workout muscle soreness.

#anxiety #wellness #personal growth #stress management #self-care
Bridgette Miller
June 1 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout

Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.

#workout #functionalfood #healthy recipes #vegan #snacks
Liz Moody
January 19 2017
Functional Food

5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Body With Food

As we spring clean our homes, we should also spring clean our bodies. It's the perfect time to change from winter warming foods to those that help the...

#food as medicine #clean food #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Dolores Baretta, LAc
March 7 2016
Recipes
Climate Change

Swap The Plastics In Your Home For These 5 Natural Materials

By returning to handcrafted works made using natural materials, you can immerse yourself in a world of textile, color, and texture.

#environmentalism
Navroze Mehta
January 16 2017