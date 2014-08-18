1566 results for
Polenta With Sautéed Mushrooms & Tomatoes (GF Or Vegan!)
Growing up, I thought polenta was strictly an Italian peasant dish. Later, I discovered that it was the darling of chic restaurants everywhere. But...
Roasted Winter Squash With Leeks & Mediterranean Quinoa
Since I love my pasta and bread (in case you haven't noticed) I try to keep my obsession at bay by coming up with dishes that pack tons of flavor and...
6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 19, 2018)
Including the importance of Padma Lakshmi's Emmy dress.
Vegetable Pot Pie For Thanksgiving (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
I've been creating quite a few special Thanksgiving recipes lately for my gluten-free and vegan community, and I must admit, it's been loads of fun....
A Delicious Vegan Stuffing That Every Family Member Will Love
The holidays are upon us again, and for us vegans it can be a tricky time to navigate.
The 10 Best Green Supplements & Their Benefits
Have you considered these?
Want To Improve Your Posture? Try This
Do you have your camera ready? You'll want to take some pictures of your posture after you finish reading this.
Brighten Your Morning With This 5-Ingredient Smoothie
Smoothies are such a great way to consume a bunch of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They are also a sneaky way to get some extra greens into...
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast
Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Soups like this make me look forward to the cooler weather of fall and winter. This curried butternut squash soup is smooth, creamy, warming and...
7 Reasons You Should Do Plyometrics Every Day
Plyos are your friend, promise!
The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier
In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
Add these healthy veggies to your grocery list ASAP!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 13, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including how to know a migraine is coming before you feel it and why it might be time for us to stop...
3 Plant-Based Recipes For Thanksgiving
It might seem like the holidays are a difficult time for the plant-based eater, but I think Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce family and...
Activating This Muscle Could Be The Key To A Stronger Mind-Body Connection
Building muscle just got a whole new approach.
One-Pot Meal: Miso Hungry Soup
This soup (an exclusive preview from my cookbook!) is one of the go-to standard staples in my house and has been a longtime love of mine. It’s very...
What To Eat To Instantly Reset Your Gut
No. 5 is an instant bloat reducer.
8 Things You Need To Know Today (July 16, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including potatoes in dog food, the eye-supporting benefits of oranges, and a new STD we should all be...
Move & Be Moved: This Is What It Was Like To Be At revitalize 2018
Here's what you missed.