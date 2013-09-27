892 results for

Raw Recipe: A Coconut Yogurt Your Gut Will Love

What ails you, baby? Is it lack of energy? Allergies? Weight gain? Premature aging? Mood swings? Chronic disease? Well then let’s talk about your gut.

Elissa Goodman
September 27 2013

7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Hormones can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. That's because hormonal imbalances can cause myriad health issues. Here's what you...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2016
Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016

6 Lessons From Yoga That Will Help You Create A Fulfilling Business

A lot of what we learn in yoga can be applied off the mat, including in business.

Nadya Andreeva
August 28 2013
Integrative Health

How Gluten Wreaks Havoc On Your Gut

You’ve probably heard the terms gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity and celiac disease tossed around a few dozen times...

Amy Myers, M.D.
May 30 2013
Food Trends
Functional Food

3 Steps To Recover After Getting Glutened

Ridding yourself of this toxin, reducing inflammation and healing your gut from the damage are essential to recovering as quickly as possible.

Amy Myers, M.D.
August 8 2013
Women's Health

5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

Start paying attention to the many indicators of a healthy cycle now.

Nicole Jardim
November 6 2014

10 Signs You're Eating Right For Your Body

Two years ago, I made it my mission to eat a healthy diet filled with whole foods and fresh vegetables. This wasn't just a personal decision, I did it...

Michelle Bland
July 27 2013

24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy

If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...

Rebeca Plantier
December 3 2015

Why I Feel Younger In My 50s Than I Did In My 30s

Back in my 30s, I used to feel like I had to drag myself through the day and keep myself going on coffee just to stay awake. Now, despite being in my...

Jeanette Bronée
October 14 2014
Beauty
Healthy Weight

The Natural Weight Loss Secret No One Talks About

Never in a million years did I ever suspect that when I grew up I would spend all my days talking about poop!

Julie Peláez
June 24 2013
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Is Gluten REALLY The Culprit?

Gluten might not be the cause of your digestive issues.

Aicacia Young
September 12 2014

Want To Freeze Your Eggs? Here's What You Need To Know

If you want to put off having a family and are considering freezing your eggs, you aren’t alone. I have treated hundreds of women who know they want...

Dr. Angeline Beltsos
September 8 2014

5 Simple Choices To Be Your Healthiest Self

When asked about his diet, one of my heroes, Jack LaLanne, who was still in killer shape into his 80s, used to say, “Eat real food!”

Phil Veneziano, M.S., LAc
June 3 2013

5 Ways To Age Beautifully (No Matter How Old You Are)

Here’s a surprising thought: aging isn't a disease. Sounds like common sense, doesn’t it? But the message our society sends is the exact opposite —...

Premal Patel, M.D.
May 27 2013
Routines
Integrative Health

9 Signs You Have A Hormonal Imbalance + Easy Ways To Fix It

When the word "hormones" is uttered, visions of raging menopausal women come to mind for most. That's so sad. Hormonal changes affect everyone from...

Cheryl Bigus
May 17 2013