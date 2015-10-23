22622 results for

Personal Growth

How To Take Control Of Your Money After A Devastating Breakup

As hard as it is to face the tough stuff when your emotional life is in chaos, dismantling a shared financial life can make things even more...

#relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth #stress management
Monica Parikh
October 23 2015
Integrative Health

Are You Getting Enough Prebiotics? Here's How To Know For Sure

Because prebiotic fiber is the foundation of a healthy gut.

#gut health #probiotics
Jamie Morea
October 18 2017
Personal Growth

A Holistic Psychologist Shares 5 Ways To Detox Your Mind & Feel Refreshed

Step 4: Create physical space to clear mental space.

#anxiety #stress
Ellie Cobb, Ph.D.
July 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

7 Mental Wellness Habits That Are Reversing My Anxiety

Health is a combination of body, mind, and spirit that requires balance.

#partner
Kaleigh McMordie
April 30 2019
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Routines

6 Things I Add To My Smoothie To Fight Brain Fog

Want greater mental clarity? Add this to your green smoothie.

#mental health #smoothies #health
Miriam Jacobson, M.S., R.D., CNS, CDN
July 4 2017
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Leesa

8 Ways To Make Your Bed A Sleep Sanctuary

Break your bad sleep hygiene habits and make your bed a truly sacred space.

#sleep #minimalism #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
March 13 2017
Sex

Interested In Kink? Here's How To Protect Your Mental Health While Exploring

How to stay safe while getting adventurous in bed.

#orgasm
Sara Sloan, Ph.D.
February 17 2019
Mental Health

3 Zen Principles That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Happier!)

There’s no guarantee that you’ll wake up tomorrow.

#Buddhism #happiness #inspiration
Katrina Razavi
July 27 2015
Functional Food

I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017

8 Daily Habits That Made Me Happier & Healthier

As a functional medicine doctor, Jill Carnahan, M.D., knows the importance of whole-body wellness. That's why we're excited to share the mind-body...

#sleep #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #health
Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
January 12 2016

5 Health-Editor Approved Ways To Make Your Workouts More Fun

Should you force yourself to go to the gym when you're tired, cranky, and overwhelmed?

#stress #hormones #fitness #stress management
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 16 2017
Spirituality

Here's What February's Supermoon Could Mean For You

Hint: It's all about downsizing and deep-cleaning our lives.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19 2019
Spirituality
Friendships

How To Be There For A Friend When You're Going Through Tough Times Yourself

Here's how you can take care of yourself and your friend.

#friendship
Caroline Muggia
March 17 2019