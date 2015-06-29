22756 results for

5 Foods To Add More Healthy Fats To Your Diet

My diet is 40-60 percent fat depending on my energy requirements for the day. This may sound shocking coming from someone who’s known for guzzling...

#raw foods #avocado #Raw Food #fat #raw
Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 29 2015
Beauty

A Holistic Skin Care Pro Shows Us The Best Way To Wash Your Face

If you think oil cleansing isn't for you, your technique may be off.

#skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
Lindsay Kellner
March 30 2018
Home
Home

A Little Feng Shui Secret For Big Life Changes

The one thing I recommend to every single one of my clients.

#journaling #feng shui tips #creativity #energy #home
Dana Claudat
November 5 2014
Spirituality
Climate Change

California Is Unveiling Its Boldest Climate Policy Yet

The Golden State gets a gold medal for this one.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 1 2018
Parenting

How Finding My Purpose Healed Me

We think of our body as an amazing mechanism that works 24/7 to keep us healthy. However, there's another wonderful thing your body will do for you:...

#healing #relationships #balance #journaling #personal growth
Raquel Vasallo
June 16 2014
Food Trends
Beauty
Food Trends
Beauty

FDA Investigates Chemical Absorption Of Sunscreen (It's About Time)

While the Environmental Working Group has been warning us for years about the dangers of some chemical sunscreens, we're happy to see that the FDA is...

#news #skin care #toxins at home
Christina Coughlin
January 22
Nature
Personal Growth

I Was Taking WAY Too Many Selfies. Here's Why I Had To Cut Back

For over a year, I was obsessed with documenting my yoga practice. I'd set my smart phone on a tripod and let my camera's self-timer roll while I...

#personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Lauren Madrigal
August 5 2014
Integrative Health
Functional Food

10 Signs You're A Hardcore Vegan (Funny)

Going vegan is a major life decision — it can completely define you in ways you never thought possible. But while some people believe vegans are all...

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #food #funny
Ilene Godofsky
May 1 2014
Personal Growth
Functional Food

What's The Deal With Carrageenan? Is It Bad For Your Gut Or Fine?

Everything you need to know about the ubiquitous "natural" additive.

#gut health #hormones #snacks
Sara McGlothlin
December 19 2018