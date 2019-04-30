14814 results for

Food Trends
Functional Food

3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity

Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...

#love #relationships #sex #personal growth #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 11 2014
Wellness Trends

4 Natural Ways To Manage Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain

No matter what the root cause of your symptoms may be, there are four major natural interventions that seem to help.

#healing #pain #inflammation #health
David M. Brady
July 30 2016
Beauty

10 Clean Beauty Brands Minimalists Will Love

Let your minimalist flag fly.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
January 14 2018

A Psychic Explains How To Find Your Spiritual Guidance Squad

Not to worry—you probably have some winged messengers at your disposal.

#spirituality #energy
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 16 2017
Healthy Weight
Functional Food

12 Foods For A Winter Detox

They're delicious, seasonal, nutritious heavyweights that promote detoxification.

#slideshows #detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Erin Martin
December 10 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

My Journey To Finding The Perfect Nut-Free, Plant-Based Milk

This clean, nut-free, and dairy-free milk option is about to rock your world.

#allergies #smoothie #wellness #plant-based #health
Leah Goldglantz
August 28 2017
Spirituality
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR 21 drops

A Nighttime Ritual For Deep, Restful Sleep

We've got the secret to waking up happier and well-rested.

#sleep #tea #restorative yoga #technology #essential oils
Rebecca Stump
July 6 2015
Routines

Here's A 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do In Your Apartment

You don't have to go anywhere. Seriously.

#hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
December 17 2016
Routines

5 Teaching Tips for Keeping Yoga Safe

Whether you call it "mindfulness" or "practicing with compassion," the underlying idea is to be safe in our practice.

#mindfulness #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 13 2012
Sex

Why Embracing Your Sexuality (Fetishes & All) Makes You A More Attractive Partner

Taking full responsibility for your own sexual needs allows you to also be truly responsive to the sexual needs of others, which makes you an...

#sexuality #sex #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Wendy Strgar
May 2 2017

6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain

Our society is experiencing an epidemic of chronic brain problems. An estimated 40 million people in the United States experience some sort of...

#happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 13 2013

How To Design Your Own Skin-Beautifying Smoothie

Try this smoothie packed with beauty superfoods for a glowing complexion.

#avocado #beauty #food as medicine #skin
Jolene Hart
March 24 2016

9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)

When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...

#wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food #energy
Cortney Chaite
June 25 2013