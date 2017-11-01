22849 results for

Spirituality

Your November Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Buckle up: The biggest day this month arrives on November 11.

#empowerment #Purpose #astrology #Journey
The AstroTwins
November 1 2017

I'm A Professional Makeup Artist Who Uses Green Products. Here's Why

For as long as I can remember, I have always been interested in health and well-being, so it was only a matter of time until this interest spilled...

#toxic #beauty #skin #cosmetics
Louise Dartford
December 31 2015
Recipes
Food Trends

What Holistic Dietitian & Nutritionist Katie Shields Eats In A Day

Northern California produce meets holistic nutrition = one delicious day

#what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Katie Shields
June 14 2016
Mental Health
Parenting

Gabrielle Union Wants You To Know That Being A Stepmom DOES Make Her A 'Real Mom'

This one's for all the nontraditional families out there.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
March 5 2018
Home

Solved: This Is The Right Way To Water Your Plants (And Bring Them Back To Life If They're Dead)

Did you know that the type of pot you have affects how much you should water?

#plants
Veronica Peerless
January 19 2019
Nature

The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise

Rosebuds aren't quite the new dumbbells, but gardening is definitely a workout.

#stress #environmentalism
Kristin Hickey
April 15 2015
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Viruses

Let's explore the world of viruses to help you better understand these infectious agents.

#healing #disease #wellness
Nancy Simpkins, M.D.
October 17 2014

5 All-Natural (And Totally Affordable) Beauty Secrets From South America

Growing up in Guyana, my grandmother would slather my skin and hair with coconut oil for an at-home beauty ritual. This light oil seemed to be the...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin #turmeric #aloe
Karen Young
August 28 2015
Beauty

The Best-Kept Beauty Secrets From Around The World

Could the Arctic cloudberry from Finland be the secret weapon your bathroom cabinet has been missing? How about the Aztec superfood Mexican women...

#green beauty #beauty #travel
Lindsay Cohn
July 28 2016
Personal Growth

How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down

I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”

#Ayurveda #cacao #yoga poses #meditation #yogis
Rachel Zinman
October 11 2012
Climate Change

10 Things To Remember If You Want To Make Lasting, Positive Change

We put an enormous amount of pressure on ourselves to be different, new, fresh – a changed person full of health, happiness and inner peace. But when...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
January 28 2015
Mental Health

5 Daily Practices To Improve Your Memory

The ability to recall information and experiences wasn’t something I'd given much thought to before.

#listening #meditation #wellness #present
Rucha Tadwalkar
November 1 2013

What Living In India Taught Me About Food

I distinctly remember getting off the plane in Chennai, India for my first overseas position with American Jewish World Service. I was 28 years old,...

#nutrition #culture #food
Kenden Alfond
December 25 2014
Routines

7 Laws to Live Your Yoga

World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...

#books #happiness #nature #meditation #mindfulness
Lisa Mitchell
September 5 2012