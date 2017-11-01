22849 results for
Your November Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Buckle up: The biggest day this month arrives on November 11.
I'm A Professional Makeup Artist Who Uses Green Products. Here's Why
For as long as I can remember, I have always been interested in health and well-being, so it was only a matter of time until this interest spilled...
Maca Cookie Dough and 5 Other Ways To Use This Hormone-Balancing Superfood
All day, every day.
What Holistic Dietitian & Nutritionist Katie Shields Eats In A Day
Northern California produce meets holistic nutrition = one delicious day
New Study Finds Deep Sleep Washes Your Brain & May Prevent Alzheimer's
It's time to get some shut-eye.
Gabrielle Union Wants You To Know That Being A Stepmom DOES Make Her A 'Real Mom'
This one's for all the nontraditional families out there.
Solved: This Is The Right Way To Water Your Plants (And Bring Them Back To Life If They're Dead)
Did you know that the type of pot you have affects how much you should water?
The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise
Rosebuds aren't quite the new dumbbells, but gardening is definitely a workout.
Witch Hazel: The Best (And Cheapest!) Remedy For Better Skin & Gut Health
How to use witch hazel for your face, body, and more.
15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
The possibilities are eggless.
What You Need To Know About Viruses
Let's explore the world of viruses to help you better understand these infectious agents.
5 All-Natural (And Totally Affordable) Beauty Secrets From South America
Growing up in Guyana, my grandmother would slather my skin and hair with coconut oil for an at-home beauty ritual. This light oil seemed to be the...
The Best-Kept Beauty Secrets From Around The World
Could the Arctic cloudberry from Finland be the secret weapon your bathroom cabinet has been missing? How about the Aztec superfood Mexican women...
How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down
I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”
Adding This One Thing To Your Laundry Will Make It A Little Easier On The Planet
It’s a micro tweak for a macro problem.
10 Things To Remember If You Want To Make Lasting, Positive Change
We put an enormous amount of pressure on ourselves to be different, new, fresh – a changed person full of health, happiness and inner peace. But when...
5 Daily Practices To Improve Your Memory
The ability to recall information and experiences wasn’t something I'd given much thought to before.
What Living In India Taught Me About Food
I distinctly remember getting off the plane in Chennai, India for my first overseas position with American Jewish World Service. I was 28 years old,...
How To Find The Right Spiritual Healer For You
No, they aren't listed on Yelp.
7 Laws to Live Your Yoga
World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...