22849 results for

Mental Health
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Wednesday is going to bring a burst of loving energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19 2018
Women's Health
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Getting Good Sleep + 8 Ways To Improve It

Lack of sleep is one of the most significant health problems we face today. Yet very few people recognize this problem in themselves or know how to...

#sleep #health #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 26 2016
Food Trends

The Salvation Army Is Opening The World's First Nonprofit Grocery Store

Its goal is to bring healthy food to millions of underserved people.

#empowerment #news #organic food #restaurants #Purpose
Liz Moody
March 9 2018
Beauty

K-Beauty: Everything You Wanted To Know About Korean Beauty, Explained

There's a reason everyone's obsessed with it.

#skin care
Alicia Yoon
April 6 2018
Beauty

This Warming Body Oil Will Get Even Sensitive Skin Through The Cold Months

The winter season brings us cooler days and drier skin. Stay warm with DIY body oils—think of it as an early present that just keeps giving.

#skin care #essential oils
Jules Aron
October 21 2018
Wellness Trends

Do These 3 Things To Effortlessly Maintain Your Weight Loss

"Ask yourself if the people you spend time with help you stay on track."

#happiness #weight loss #weight loss success
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
April 6 2017

How Social Media Harms Your Body Image + What To Do About It

Eight years ago, I started a blog with the goal of starting a dialogue around women’s struggles with food and weight. It became a popular interactive...

#personal growth #self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Dr. Stacey Rosenfeld
June 19 2014
Beauty

6 Reasons To Rethink The Idea Of "Aging Gracefully"

Here are six ways to rethink this notion of “aging gracefully," and instead live fully as long as you’re here.

#mind body connection #self-awareness #aging #self-acceptance
Dr. Christiane Northrup
April 9 2015
Functional Food
Motivation

How To Differentiate Yourself As A Yoga Teacher

If you want to stand out in the crowd that is the yoga industry, how do you do it?

#yoga poses #authenticity #personal growth #yoga #yoga philosophy
Karen Fabian
December 19 2012
Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

#COVID-19 #dating #libido
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

What I Eat To Stay Sharp & Energized During 12+ Hour Days

A Full-Time Grad Student Reveals Her Healthiest Habits

#partner #snacks
Katie Lemons
May 8 2019
Personal Growth

Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work

The study found that likability had a stronger correlation to results for women at work than for men.

#news #empowerment #confidence
Eliza Sullivan
January 29
Integrative Health
Routines
Integrative Health