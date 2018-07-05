22849 results for

Home

New Report Outlines How To Reduce The Risk Of Spreading COVID-19 At Home

Factors like humidity can influence the transmission of infectious disease.

#COVID-19 #news #toxins at home #immunity
Sarah Regan
5 days ago
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This July

An anxiety memoir, a beach read about open relationships, and more.

#empowerment #anxiety #Well Read #longevity #cancer
Liz Moody
July 5 2018
Beauty

How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?

Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.

#skin care
Jamie Schneider
September 28 2019
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Functional Food
Beauty

How My Acne Turned Out To Be A Blessing & Improved My Life

The four areas of my life I looked into to cure my acne.

#green beauty #beauty #self-acceptance
Anjali Lobo
September 3 2016
Friendships

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

#beauty #wellness #health #remedy
Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016

15 Ways To Bring More Joy Into Your Life Today

Taking time to feel joy is the best way to live a more inspired, happy life each day. I hope I can inspire you with a few ways to do that right now!

#happiness #joy #inspiration
Alison Dix
June 2 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food

Kale Is Out — THIS Superfood Is Now No. 1 In America

A recent survey of dietitians across the nation found that this superfood reigns supreme.

#news #gut health #study #healthy foods #superfoods
Elizabeth Gerson
January 22 2019
Integrative Health

If You Have Chronic Pain, Make These Changes To Your Diet — STAT

Nutrition advice for managing chronic pain, including eliminating inflammatory foods and eating plenty of fish.

#fats #inflammation #sugar
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 18 2019
Functional Food

McDonald's Has A New Antibiotics Policy — And Its Impact Could Change The World

How McDonald's new antibiotics policy will affect the beef industry.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 12 2018
Home

5 Life-Changing Habits I Practice So I Don't Overeat

During the holidays, I used to eat until my stomach hurt and I had to secretly unbutton my pants, and then I felt guilty and fed up with myself...

#mindfulness #wellness #food
Ali Katz
November 5 2015
Personal Growth
Parenting

5 Pregnancy Symptoms That Surprised Me, Even As A Doula

Just goes to show that every body is different!

#fertility #pregnancy #wellness #motherhood
Natalia Hailes
September 19 2017
Meditation

Found: A Meditation Practice For Every Mood

However you're feeling, there's a meditation for that!

#meditation #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
September 3 2015

10 Things You Need To Know Today (September 26)

The top wellness news for September 26, 2016, including Emma Watson's new video campaign, Obama's latest warning on climate change, and the results of...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 26 2016