23148 results for

5 New Reasons To Drink Tea + How to Brew Your Spring Detox Cup

In China, where they have a tea history of over one thousand years, people enjoy endless cups of steaming hot tea at home and bring a thermos of hot...

#tea #nutrition #cleanse #detox #whole foods
Jonathan Galland
March 15 2015

The One Drink You Should Have Every Day If You Want To Fight Inflammation

This often-overlooked beverage is full of disease-fighting antioxidants.

#tea #inflammation #healthy foods
Sylvie Tremblay
August 16 2016

Partied A Little Too Hard? How To Detox After A Wild Weekend

It happens to the best of us. We're working out and feeling great but then that birthday weekend, wedding extravaganza or vacation derails our healthy...

#alcohol #detox #binge eating
Melissa Green
March 16 2015
Nature
Love

How I Unintentionally Manifested The Man Of My Dreams

"I was loving my life and putting really radical vibes into the universe. I look back and laugh about how I unintentionally manifested a guy who...

#manifesting #dating #soul mates
Alyssa Davis
May 11 2017
Home

I'm About To Move Into A Tiny Home. Here's The Decluttering Hack That Made It Possible

This is the six-step decluttering process that I used to fit my entire life in 323 square feet.

#minimalism
Jordyn Moullette
March 17 2017
Functional Food
Spirituality
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

It always comes back to the breath, doesn't it?

#breath #news #brain
Sarah Regan
February 7
Food Trends

7 Ways To Enjoy Halloween Treats & Not Throw Your Blood Sugar Out Of Whack

You can still have a super-fun holiday—without feeling terrible after.

#Blood Sugar
Liz Moody
October 30 2019

Do We Need To Debunk The Detox?

Are there poisons in your body? Is your digestive system tired? Do you need a detox, or a reality check? We talk to doctors, nutritionists, and...

#culture #cleanse #detox #editor's pick #food
Elizabeth Inglese
February 7 2017
Spirituality
Mental Health

The #1 Health Tip Your Doctor Hasn't Prescribed

As a doctor, I always thought that, to be healthy, you simply had to eat well, exercise, get enough sleep, take your vitamins, and follow doctor’s...

#healing #happiness #wellness #functional medicine #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 14 2013
Off-the-Grid

Unilever Sets The Bar High With Its (Super Sustainable) New Office Space

It's better for the environment AND better for employees.

#news #skin care #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 30 2018

Why You Shouldn't Be Scared To Be Single On Valentine's Day

"The greatest service you can perform for the world is to be the truest expression of yourself."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Natasha Salman
February 14 2017
Food Trends
Spirituality

5 Times You Shouldn't Even THINK About Compromising

Be relentless in your life’s pursuit. It's a disservice to the world not to share your gifts.

#relationships #friendship #happiness #wellness #spirituality
Jennifer Martin
June 22 2015
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World

The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.

#health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 22 2015
Beauty

6 Surprising Body Parts That Need Sun Protection

There are certain places on the body you'd never think to protect from sun damage, but they're incredibly important to shield.

#wellness #skin #health #cancer #aging
Dr. Sapna Patel
May 26 2015