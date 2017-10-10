14814 results for

Nature

Nature Can Make You Less Stressed & More Energized — If You Do It Right

There's just something about stepping outside after a long day indoors.

#joy #environmentalism #hiking
Emma Loewe
October 10 2017
Functional Food
Food Trends

This Kitchen Appliance Is The Secret To Super-Fast, Healthy Summer Meals

Crispy, oven-roasted results—without heating up your house at all.

#Paleo #fats #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
July 7 2019
Mental Health

A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #detox
Paul Evans
January 18 2016
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Favorite Detox Rituals & The One Natural Beauty Product She Can't Live Without

Mandy Moore shares her favorite detox rituals, including infrared sauna and chlorophyll water.

#supplements #cleanse #coconut oil
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 11 2019

A Celebratory Ritual To Get In Touch With The Essence Of Love

Love is an experience that we all seek. Love gives us a feeling of warmth, connection, acceptance and appreciation. It makes us feel like we're...

#love #relationships #personal growth #compassion #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 12 2015
Mental Health

An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected

An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 18 2019
Beauty

6 Superfoods To Promote Beauty, Inside & Out

T﻿he idea that natural might be better also has many people raiding their pantries looking for solutions to their skin...

#slideshows #beauty #skin #healthy foods #food
Mary Dellene
December 11 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Of Dementia, According To A New Report

These lifestyle changes may reduce your risk of cognitive decline.

#news #brain
Caroline Muggia
May 14 2019
Sex

Monogamy Isn't For Everyone. Here's How To Embrace The Full Scope Of Your Sexuality

Did you know your primal sexual nature has a name? How about a personality? Once you learn it, all the questions you have about what you want, why you...

#dating #libido
Psalm Isadora
December 30 2016
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

My All-Time Favorite Juice Recipe

I drink a lot of green juice — I mean A LOT! My go-to juice is called Goodness Greens. It is a formula I came up with many moons ago to keep up my...

#recipes #parsley #healthy recipes #juice recipes #juice
Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 18 2015
Mental Health

The Next Time Negative Thoughts Take Over, Do This

Bookmark this one for the next time you have a bad day.

#empowerment #affirmations
Kaia Roman
September 4 2017
Beauty

Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate

Some swear by the foam in order to wake up to cool, burn-free skin.

#skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 15
Recipes
Spirituality

Astrology Has Us Seeing Double With This Summer's Second Cancer New Moon

Now's the time to repair fractured bonds and refresh your nest.

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
July 19
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

My Favorite Natural Remedies + How They Make Natural Parenting A Little Easier

The go-to natural wellness remedies this model-turned-health coach swears by when she feels a bug coming on.

#sleep #drinks #dinner
Melissa Wood
March 20 2017