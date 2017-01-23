14725 results for

Personal Growth

17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.

#empowerment #manifesting
Allison Daniels
January 23 2017
Integrative Health

4 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber (Yes, It Is Possible)

Let's talk: How many flaxseeds are too many flaxseeds?

#gut health #digestion
Eva Selhub, M.D.
June 12 2017
Spirituality

6 Ways To Invite A Spiritual Awakening To Transform Your Life

The spiritual path is a lifelong journey of growth. Follow these steps and you'll find yourself "waking up" to new awareness and deeper consciousness...

#personal growth #spirituality #self-care
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 24 2017
Recipes
Love
Beauty

These Gentle Exfoliants Will Bring Your Freshest Face Forward

Kiss sun damage, fine lines, and blemishes goodbye.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
October 16 2017
Mental Health

Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits

The way a person interacts with social media can reveal a lot about them.

#news #confidence
Sarah Regan
August 26
Healthy Weight

Only 12% Of Americans Are Metabolically Healthy: How To Ensure You Fit The Bill

David A. Kessler, M.D., says two aspects of the American diet are key.

#mbgpodcast #plants #metabolism
Jason Wachob
July 29
Functional Food

Found: The Cheapest Foods To Cleanse Your Gut Daily

Including exactly the best thing to buy at Trader Joe's.

#gut health #money #easy meals #budget
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
January 15 2019
Women's Health
Sex
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

5 Ways To Know Your Dog Is Living His Best Life

Our furry friends deserve their happiest, healthiest life! Here are five things that will help prove just that.

#partner #dogs
mindbodygreen
November 6 2018
Friendships

mbg Gift Guide: 9 Experiences That'll Keep On Giving

Start a new Black Friday tradition and buy experiences instead.

#skin care #environmentalism #plants #yoga
Emma Loewe
November 23 2018
Integrative Health

8 Ways Trusting Your Gut Can Change Your Life

​As a health coach and trainer my mantra for every class I teach, every exercise video I film and every private client I work with is “listen to your...

#wellness #health #intuition
Laura McDonald
February 21 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

How To Break Your Sleep Procrastination Habit Once & For All

Say bye to sleep procrastination by following these 3 steps.

#sleep #partner
Krista Soriano
December 12 2019
Sex

3 Actually Tangible Ways To Practice Mindfulness During Sex

Mindfulness doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be very sexy.

#orgasm #libido
Andrea Glik, LMSW
September 8 2019
Functional Food
Women's Health
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

Booch Lovers, Here’s How To Make A Summer-Fresh Kombucha Infusion

Kombucha Infusions Are Our New Favorite Summer Drink (Here's How To Make 'Em)

#partner #kombucha #probiotics
Remy Park
August 12 2019