Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence

Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 2 2016
A Time-Tested Practice To Improve Your Posture & Mental Clarity

Most great violinists play beautiful music that resonates from their instrument, but their body is often involved too.

Sian Beilock
January 7 2015
Considering A Breakup? 5 Cases Where You Might Want To Stick It Out

These common relationship problems are often mistaken for reasons to break up.

Julia Guerra
May 12 2019
Is Your Partner Always Defensive? Here's What To Do & Why It Happens

Knee-jerk defensiveness might be the biggest troublemaker in relationships.

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
October 19 2019
16 Signs It's Time For A Detox

Is your lifestyle overloading your liver?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 26 2017

5 Questions To Help You Navigate Your Relationship After Infidelity

Here are five questions you can ask yourself when you're trying to clarify your next move.

Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
September 29 2016
How A Minimalist Wardrobe Made Me Happier & More Productive

How entrepreneur and blogger Jordan Younger stays happy and balanced through minimalism and self-care.

Jordan Younger
October 1 2016
​9 Strategies For A Guilt-Free & Totally Delicious Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can often be a minefield of healthy lifestyle-deterring obstacles.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
November 26 2014
I Won't Get On A Plane Without These 4 Items

Four items I always bring with me on a plane, including magnesium oil, ginger, and mushroom extract.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 20 2018

5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees

Burpees can get boring if you do them too often, and let’s be honest — sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Try these five equipment-free...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
October 27 2015
How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

Michael Sandler
September 19 2014

How To Use Tapping To Solve Any Emotional Or Physical Issue

Try this quick technique next time you need to deal with anxiety, nerves, stress, or even just some post-workout muscle soreness.

Bridgette Miller
June 1 2016
Is It Menopause, Or Could It Just Be Adrenal Fatigue?

These two very different hormonal imbalances can have some the same symptoms!

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 30 2017

5 Yoga Poses That Can Be So Much Easier Than You Think (Video)

One neat thing about yoga is that it's an experiential science. This means you don't need to take anybody's word for what yoga is! You get to try it,...

Michael Taylor
April 21 2014