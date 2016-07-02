22576 results for
Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence
Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.
A Time-Tested Practice To Improve Your Posture & Mental Clarity
Most great violinists play beautiful music that resonates from their instrument, but their body is often involved too.
Considering A Breakup? 5 Cases Where You Might Want To Stick It Out
These common relationship problems are often mistaken for reasons to break up.
Is Your Partner Always Defensive? Here's What To Do & Why It Happens
Knee-jerk defensiveness might be the biggest troublemaker in relationships.
16 Signs It's Time For A Detox
Is your lifestyle overloading your liver?
5 Questions To Help You Navigate Your Relationship After Infidelity
Here are five questions you can ask yourself when you're trying to clarify your next move.
How A Minimalist Wardrobe Made Me Happier & More Productive
How entrepreneur and blogger Jordan Younger stays happy and balanced through minimalism and self-care.
I Tried This Trendy Plant-Based Diet For My Inflammation — Here's What Happened
I was vegan before, but it made me SO sick.
9 Strategies For A Guilt-Free & Totally Delicious Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving can often be a minefield of healthy lifestyle-deterring obstacles.
Are Electrolytes To Blame For Your Headaches & Dizziness? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Here's everything you need to know plus seven easy electrolyte-rich snacks.
How My "Perfect" Diet Changed Once I Got Pregnant
I realized it was time to start from scratch—and that was OK.
I Won't Get On A Plane Without These 4 Items
Four items I always bring with me on a plane, including magnesium oil, ginger, and mushroom extract.
5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees
Burpees can get boring if you do them too often, and let’s be honest — sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Try these five equipment-free...
How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation
What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?
How To Use Tapping To Solve Any Emotional Or Physical Issue
Try this quick technique next time you need to deal with anxiety, nerves, stress, or even just some post-workout muscle soreness.
5 Recipes To Use Gut-Healing, Blood-Sugar-Balancing Collagen Beyond Boring Smoothies
Almond butter cups, crepes, ice cream, oh my!
5 Questions For Sadie Nardini, The Yoga Teacher Who Cheated Death
A conversation with Sadie Nardini.
'Best By' Dates Are Confusing AF. Here's How To Decode Them
It's harder than it should be, tbh.
Is It Menopause, Or Could It Just Be Adrenal Fatigue?
These two very different hormonal imbalances can have some the same symptoms!
5 Yoga Poses That Can Be So Much Easier Than You Think (Video)
One neat thing about yoga is that it's an experiential science. This means you don't need to take anybody's word for what yoga is! You get to try it,...