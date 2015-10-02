14725 results for

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Treat Their PCOS

Here’s what I recommend to patients who come to me with PCOS.

Dana Cohen, M.D.
October 2 2015
The 5 Best Nontoxic Water Balms For Maximum Hydration

These creams are so light they feel like liquid.

Alexandra Engler
July 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
How Being Present In Your Grief Can Help You Move Beyond It

"As a mindfulness-based psychotherapist, I’m dedicated to demystifying the journey of grieving. We don’t resolve grief; we transform with it."

Lena Franklin, LCSW
March 25 2018
Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression & Anxiety

The "master antioxidant" glutathione may play a role in mental health.

Nayan Patel, PharmD
September 8
Esther Perel Wants You To Think About Work The Same Way You Think About Dating

Creating a healthy relationship requires a ton of self-awareness, whether at work or in love.

Kelly Gonsalves
November 25 2019
I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.

Amy Shah, M.D.
January 4 2019

What Every Woman Should Know When Coming Off Of Hormonal Birth Control

Quitting hormonal birth control can be both exhilarating and terrifying, especially if you're dealing with side effects or trying to find a new method...

Hannah Ransom
February 9 2016
8 Of The Healthiest Frozen Meals You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Stock up on these plant-based, organic, and even Whole30-approved meals.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
How To Get Over A Narcissist: 11 Essential Steps

It's difficult and it's scary, but you can get through it.

Annice Star
July 6 2017

4 Yoga Poses For Sexy Arms

If you're working on developing long lean muscles to flaunt at the beach, it's time to learn yoga arm balances. Arm balances are an incredible way to...

Julie Wilcox, M.S.
July 28 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Avalon Organics

These 5 Key Ingredients Will Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin

Have eczema or dry skin? Look for ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, and coconut oil in your personal care products.

mindbodygreen
October 19 2017
8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

Hayley Hobson
July 5 2013
The 5 Most Important People To Forgive Before The End Of The Year

To start the New Year truly feeling balanced and empowered, look at all your relationships and see who you can forgive.

Shannon Kaiser
December 23 2014
I Was Exhausted, Anxious & Couldn't Lose Weight. Here's What Was Really Going On

Every night I'd lie awake with heart palpitations, night sweats, and physical anxiety.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 29 2015
Committed To A Relationship But Unsatisfied Sexually? Here's How To Reconnect

Whether the sex has gone out of your relationship or you've lost your sex drive, lack of communication is often the culprit. You can't control your...

Psalm Isadora
December 9 2016