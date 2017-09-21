9546 results for

Routines

5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day

What's your daily detox practice?

#wellness #health #detox
Ashley Harris
September 21 2017
Routines

4 Yoga Poses To Help Unlock Your Hidden Emotions

Add these asanas to your yoga sequence to help unlock hidden emotions.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga #chakras
Lisa Peters
August 5 2014
Integrative Health

5 People Who Can Really Benefit From The Keto Diet

Five people who should try the ketogenic diet, including athletes, those looking to lose weight, and people with certain types of cancer.

#ketogenic
L.J. Amaral M.S., R.D., CSO
March 14 2019
Functional Food

Tempeh: The Fermented Soybean Product That's Healthier Than Tofu

Swap your tofu for this nutrient-rich, plant-based protein.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Joseph Hooper
June 5 2019
Recipes
Motivation
Motivation

How A Love Of Community Has Made Millennials The Fittest Generation Ever

Millennials are getting double the endorphins.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
November 1 2017
Sex

The Biggest Reasons People Have Sex Aren't What You Think, Study Finds

The things people love about sex are pretty eye-opening.

#news #stress
Kelly Gonsalves
July 23 2019

5 Ways To Escape A Yoga Rut And Reinvigorate Your Practice

Any yogi with a regular studio practice has had this unpleasant experience: one’s studio, the place that functioned for so long as her “happy place,”...

#meditation #yoga
Haley Coghill
March 5 2013
Motivation

3 Reasons Why Your Yoga Practice Shouldn't Have A Goal

When yoga poses are no longer your goal, everything that's most valuable in yoga opens up to you.

#let go #yogis #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 1 2015

The Yoga Routine Runners Swear By

Say goodbye to tight hamstrings and hips with these easy poses.

#running #yoga
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 31 2016
Integrative Health

3 Health Discoveries We Should All Know About From 2017

The pollution problem is getting more serious by the day.

#mitochondria #climate change
Caroline Duncan, M.D.
December 31 2017
Integrative Health
Outdoors

The Anti-Stress, Anti-Insomnia Outdoor Workout You Can't Skip This Winter

You can't beat the mental health benefits of the mountains.

#anxiety #stress #joy #hiking
Sara Segall
December 28 2017
Fitness Travel #Goals: Charity Walks Are The Best New Way To See A City

This 60-mile walk has raised over $848 million to support the mission to end breast cancer.

#social good #partner #cancer #Healthy Travel
mindbodygreen
July 15 2019

Feeling Gloomy? Here's A Yoga Sequence To Cheer You Up

Get ready to feel calm and vibrant.

#yoga #yoga sequence
Tara Lee
January 20 2017
Spirituality

You Can Turn Anything Into A Spiritual Experience (Yes, Even Waiting In Lines). Here's How

Living spiritually doesn't need to mean sitting in meditation for hours a day (because who has time for that?).

#gratitude #Journey
Sah D’Simone
August 8 2018
Beauty
Integrative Health

Is Your Probiotic Actually Working? A Microbiologist Explains

Can a probiotic really help you control blood sugar, anxiety, and UTIs?

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Douglas Toal, Ph.D.
February 25 2017