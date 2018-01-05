9877 results for

Motivation

How You Should Work Out On The Whole30

Here's what the founder of the program has to say.

#Whole30 #running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
January 5 2018
Integrative Health

Here's How Yoga Can Drastically Improve Your Gut Health

Yep, the benefits of yoga are definitely endless.

#gut health #yoga
Jamie Morea
November 6 2016
Women's Health

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause

What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 28 2019

Why Yoga Is Better In The Water

You may have heard of the many physical and psychological benefits that participating in yoga can bring, but most people don’t know that there are...

#wellness #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax
Cheryl MacDonald
September 19 2015
How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat

Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.

#workout #fitness #yoga
Todd McCullough
March 25 2016

Why You Should Never Cut Out Of Your Yoga Class Early

If you have practiced yoga with an instructor, you have likely heard him or her say that the final relaxation pose (savasana or corpse pose) is the...

#meditation #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Ahlia Hoffman
September 27 2015
Can A Day of Extreme Self-Care Really Reset Your Mood & Nervous System?

A full day of self-care: Can it really reset your mood and nervous system?

#empowerment #stress #CBD
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 28 2018
Integrative Health

The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

#autoimmune
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Top Reasons to Skip the Beach and Embrace a Mountain Wellness Retreat This Winter

Natural hot springs, snow-capped mountains, and adventure are calling. 

#partner
Ashley Mateo
December 12 2019
Why It's Worth It To Make Time For Yoga Every Day — Even When You're Crazy Busy

Just a little bit of yoga can make a world of difference.

#yoga
Leigh Weingus
October 31 2016
Integrative Health

These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids

The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.

#Acupuncture #massage #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Gregory Lane, DACM, Lac
November 3 2017