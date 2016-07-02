9914 results for
Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence
Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.
Why Yoga Will Make You Great At Your Sport
When I was a little my parents were really into the Chicago Bears, or as we Illinois residents referred to them, Da Bears! Jim McMahon was the pretty...
8 Myths About Women's Fitness You Should Stop Believing Right Now
No, it's not a good idea to work out every day.
3 Ways I Navigated My Anxiety And Depression
I’m all too familiar with the negative effects both can have over someone's life.
The Qualities You'll Find In The Best Yoga Teacher Of Your Life
Consider this your litmus test for spiritual gurus.
What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?
You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
I've lived with a severe anxiety disorder for most of my life—gardening has become my new go-to to help ease it.
Why Short-Chain Fatty Acids Are Key To A Healthy Gut & Immune System
A GI doctor explains how to harness their power.
Why Woo-Woo Will Never Be A Wellness 'Trend'
We're banning it from our wellness lexicon.
I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"
While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.
Why Is It So Much Harder To Run Outside Than On A Treadmill?
Why those outdoor long runs feel never-ending.
This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body
One of the simplest ways to upgrade your natural health and beauty routine.
The Crazy Drink This Functional Doc Orders At Starbucks To Reverse Aging
You can get it at any coffee shop.
Heart-Opening Vinyasa Moves From Yoga With Adriene
Adriene Mishler (of Yoga With Adriene) created this heart-opening yoga sequence just for us.
How To Teach Kids To Love Nature In A Tech-Obsessed World
We know that nature serves as a calming force when we're stressed or anxious, and its effects on children may be even more profound.
5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life
It's so simple.
How To Create A Yoga Practice That's All About Gratitude
"If you have breath, give thanks."
I Found A Hormone-Balancing Tea + I Can't Stop Drinking It
A necessity for every bad-ass modern woman.
Meet The Woman Who's Turning Julia Child's Home Into A Cooking & Yoga Retreat
Where do we sign up?
A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee
Ready, set, flow.