Beauty
Integrative Health

Epsom Salts: A Favorite Remedy For Anxiety, Inflammation & Insomnia

Why you should consider Epsom salts and magnesium baths as an all-natural remedy for insomnia, inflammation, and sleep.

#sleep #anxiety #supplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 18 2018

6 Spiritual Practices For Manifesting Mind-Blowing Success

I’m by no means a spiritual master. But I can share the awe-inspiring effects spiritual practices have produced on my career and help you learn to do...

#career #manifestation #abundance #spirituality
Harriette Hale
July 2 2017
Functional Food

This Diet Reduces Your Risk Of Death By 10 Percent, New Study Finds

New research has shed light on the diet that helps reduce the risk of dying from any cause, and it's never too late to start.

#news #functional nutrition #organic food #vegetarian #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
March 6 2019
Recipes
Beauty
Routines

3 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help Heal Trauma

In order to address trauma holistically, body-oriented therapies have been introduced as a way to bring attention to the sensations in the body as a...

#healing #yoga poses #relaxation
Adrienne S. Baggs, Ph.D.
March 6 2015
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Antioxidant Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance

Consider this another reason to add the "King of Carotenoids" to your repertoire.

#news #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
June 29
Functional Food

Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence

Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.

#sleep #relaxation #yoga #yoga sequence #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 2 2016
Functional Food

Does Chocolate Really Contain Caffeine? Here's The Easy Way To Tell

The different types of chocolate and their caffeine levels.

#sleep #dessert #snacks #energy
Abby Moore
June 23
Recipes
Beauty

Cica Creams Are Great For Sensitive Skin: A K-Beauty Staple, Explained

Stateside, it’s dubbed “cica,” but it also goes by centella asiatica, Tiger Grass, gotu kola, Indian Pennywort, or Ji Xue Cao. 

#skin care #inflammation #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Alexandra Engler
June 22
Beauty
Functional Food

9 Easy Ways I Improved My Digestion (After Years Of Issues)

I struggled with chronic inflammation and constipation, and living with bellyaches was “normal” for me.

#fiber #digestion #health
Brenda Godinez
December 4 2015
Beauty

Want Shiny Locks Almost Instantly? Here Are 7 Simple DIY Hair Masks

Much like there's plenty of good-for-skin ingredients you might have in your pantry, you can whip up a kitchen-made DIY hair mask quite effortlessly...

#COVID-19 #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #diy beauty
Alexandra Engler
April 18
Routines
Motivation

I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"

While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Derek Beres
November 4 2015