7 Natural Hair Care Products We Love At Sephora
Clean seal-approved!
Epsom Salts: A Favorite Remedy For Anxiety, Inflammation & Insomnia
Why you should consider Epsom salts and magnesium baths as an all-natural remedy for insomnia, inflammation, and sleep.
6 Spiritual Practices For Manifesting Mind-Blowing Success
I’m by no means a spiritual master. But I can share the awe-inspiring effects spiritual practices have produced on my career and help you learn to do...
This Diet Reduces Your Risk Of Death By 10 Percent, New Study Finds
New research has shed light on the diet that helps reduce the risk of dying from any cause, and it's never too late to start.
Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds
A promising milestone in the quest for healthy, soft skin.
3 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help Heal Trauma
In order to address trauma holistically, body-oriented therapies have been introduced as a way to bring attention to the sensations in the body as a...
5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life
It's so simple.
Study Finds This Antioxidant Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance
Consider this another reason to add the "King of Carotenoids" to your repertoire.
Too Much Exercise Is Bad For Your Gut: Here's What To Do
Here's what you can do about it.
Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh — RDs Explain Why
Is it better than tofu?
Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence
Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.
Does Chocolate Really Contain Caffeine? Here's The Easy Way To Tell
The different types of chocolate and their caffeine levels.
This Healthy 2-Ingredient Ice Pop Will Be Your Favorite Warm Weather Treat
A healthy ice pop that's easy to make.
Cica Creams Are Great For Sensitive Skin: A K-Beauty Staple, Explained
Stateside, it’s dubbed “cica,” but it also goes by centella asiatica, Tiger Grass, gotu kola, Indian Pennywort, or Ji Xue Cao.
From Skin-Brightening To Hydration: 5 Aloe Vera Face Masks To Make You Glow
Let the gel do its magic.
9 Easy Ways I Improved My Digestion (After Years Of Issues)
I struggled with chronic inflammation and constipation, and living with bellyaches was “normal” for me.
Want Shiny Locks Almost Instantly? Here Are 7 Simple DIY Hair Masks
Much like there's plenty of good-for-skin ingredients you might have in your pantry, you can whip up a kitchen-made DIY hair mask quite effortlessly...
A Short Yoga Sequence That Will Give You More Energy Than A Cup Of Coffee
Ready, set, flow.
I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"
While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.