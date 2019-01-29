6283 results for
Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week
Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.
Here Are 5 Yoga "Props" You Likely Already Have In Your Home
Save your money—you've already got what you need.
How To Create A Healing Yoga Retreat In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Follow these simple steps.
10 Amazing Things That Happen To Your Mind & Body When You Do Yoga Every Day
Hello, creativity and better sleep!
40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share
Exclusivity in spirituality is anything but spiritual.
Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best
Yet another reason to get moving.
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
And it seems to help anyone, regardless of heart health, release stress.
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
Plus, what the future could hold for this ancient medicine.
5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability
Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.
Partner Yoga Is The Quarantine Activity You Should 100% Try Next
Plus, the benefits of doing yoga with two people.
This Challenging Yoga Technique Fires Up The Abs & Digestion
Some experienced yogis swear by Nauli for mental, physical, and spiritual strength.
Breathwork Is Trending For All The Right Reasons: 5 Benefits Of The Practice
Talk about a breath of fresh air.
Jessica Biel's Latest Venture Has Wellness Written All Over It
Wellness on the mat has never looked better.
Want To Increase Your Libido? These Workouts Will Do The Trick
For anyone who wants their libido to level up.
6 Mindset Tips That All Yogis Should Know (Including Beginners!)
Advice that all yogis—new or not—should strive to embrace.
Yoga For Runners: A 7-Pose Flow That's Perfect For Cross-Training
Running is intense–but these poses can help.
The 5 Best Yoga Poses For Improving Your Flexibility
Let's get flexible, flexible.
Your Workout Could Be Triggering Your Anxiety — Here's What To Do
For some, working out is stress-inducing, not relieving.
Yoga Changes The Structure Of Your Brain
Always look out for your future self.