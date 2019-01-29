6283 results for

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Here Are 5 Yoga "Props" You Likely Already Have In Your Home

Save your money—you've already got what you need.

#yoga #budget
Sarah Regan
January 12
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

And it seems to help anyone, regardless of heart health, release stress.

#Heart #news #healthy aging
Sarah Regan
June 8
5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability

Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.

#flexibility #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
October 8 2019
Partner Yoga Is The Quarantine Activity You Should 100% Try Next

Plus, the benefits of doing yoga with two people.

#COVID-19 #yoga
Claire Grieve
May 24
This Challenging Yoga Technique Fires Up The Abs & Digestion

Some experienced yogis swear by Nauli for mental, physical, and spiritual strength.

#breath #yoga #digestion
Lily Silverton
July 1
Yoga Changes The Structure Of Your Brain

Always look out for your future self.

#news #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2017