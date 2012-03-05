6442 results for

8 Creative Ways to Share Yoga with Children

As a kid's yoga teacher, I get the chance to explore artistic, creative ways of sharing the practice and its benefits everyday.

#Yoga for Kids #Goodness #healing #Action #study
Alexandra Moga
March 5 2012
3 All-Natural Ways To Change Your Body's Stress Response

It's all about activating the parasympathetic nervous system.

#breath #stress #mbgsupplements
Jennifer Chesak
April 2
6 Reasons To Refill Your Water Bottle Right Now (Besides Staying Hydrated)

Forty-three percent of adults don't drink enough water throughout the day. Are you one of them?

#sleep #partner #drinks #digestion #energy
mindbodygreen
October 25 2017
6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016
How To Do Pigeon Pose The Right Way

Pigeon is a yoga pose we all love to hate

#love #healing #addiction #personal growth #yoga
Hope Zvara
January 9 2013
Feng Shui Says These 5 Things Are The Key To A Calming Home

Diagnose your sick home and save it, STAT.

#feng shui
Maureen K. Calamia
June 2 2018

A Guided Meditation To Rebalance Your Root Chakra

The 7 Chakras exist in each and every one of us. According to yogic tradition, they are points of energy that run throughout our body offering...

#meditation #mind body connection #chakras
Lauren Zavlunov
December 16 2014
Your Skin Needs Hyaluronic Acid This Week

Is hyaluronic acid the secret to supple skin?

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Cohn
January 2 2017
How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused

A peek at Jules Acree's workspace essentials (plus, her productivity tips!).

#partner #technology #Work In Progress #energy
Krista Soriano
March 20
The Simple Exercise That Could Help Calm Anxiety, According To Science

Try walking without a destination more often and see what it clears up for you.

#anxiety
Emma Loewe
May 29 2018
How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset

We can use this time at home to slow down and focus on our health.

#breath #COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #affirmations #fear
Jason Wachob
March 19