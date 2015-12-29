6283 results for

10 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2016

A look at everything you'll see a lot more of in the wellness world next year.

Jason Wachob
December 29 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food
Motivation

An Energizing Sequence To Invigorate Your Winter Practice

As we move through the cycle of the earth's seasons, winter can be a time of healing and revitalization of ourselves and our practice.

Amy Lynch
January 2 2015
Integrative Health

A 4-Ingredient Essential Oil Serum To Balance Your Hormones & Skin

Essential oils are a terrific way to avoid hormone imbalance and keep yourself feeling great.

Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
October 13 2015
Functional Food

Eat Fat To Lose Fat? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains 4 Ways To Do The Ketogenic Diet

It's counterintuitive, but the biology behind this fatty diet is compelling.

Alicia Armitstead
February 1 2017
Personal Growth

Sex, Psychics & Kundalini Kriyas: 8 Ways To Stay Inspired This Winter

Because inspiration can really dip when it's cold and gray out.

Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
November 23 2019
Recipes

Antioxidant Vegan Cacao Smoothie

100% cacao is high in antioxidants, making it a healthier choice when you want to treat your self.

Jeanette Bronée
March 12 2015
Functional Food

Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?

Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?

Liz Moody
April 6 2017
Love

14 Scientific Benefits Of Kissing & Why It's Good For You

Yes, kissing is good for your health.

Jenna Schreck
February 20 2013

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 4)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the smartest hairbrush we've ever seen, an exciting announcement in athleisure, and the simple...

Emma Loewe
April 4 2017
Integrative Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 5, 2018)

There's a link between using Tinder in a committed relationship and psychopathy, a new study finds.

Lindsay Kellner
September 5 2018
Integrative Health

This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"

Marvin Singh, M.D.
September 5 2018
Off-the-Grid
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Can sensuality and sense coexist? This week, the stars say, yes! On Monday, July 24, va-va-voom Venus makes her annual opposition to...

The AstroTwins
July 24 2017
Wellness Trends

8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 30)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Hollywood's anorexia problem, the benefits of dancing, and the dangers of soda.

Lindsay Kellner
March 30 2017
Beauty

Can Parsley Tea Be Used To Treat Acne? Here's What You Need To Know

Drinking this daily just might clear up those blemishes.

Alexandra Engler
January 7 2014
Beauty

I Tried This $12 Luxury Swap As An Overnight Mask — Here's What Happened

Of the products and salves natural beauty has to offer, this was the closest match.

Lindsay Kellner
August 29 2018