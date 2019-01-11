6303 results for

Parenting

How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains

Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.

#outdoors #nature #parenting advice #health #green living
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
January 21 2016
Integrative Health

Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Soup Recipe To Beat Brain Fog

Brain feeling foggy? This nutrient may help.

#brain
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
6 days ago
Functional Food
Parenting

4 Subtle Signs Your Child May Be Struggling With Their Mental Health

Parents need to remember that their children's mental health is also vulnerable.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress #motherhood
Annette Nunez, M.S., Ph.D.
September 29
Routines
Parenting

I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This

Didn't see that one coming.

#fertility
Tara Stiles
December 5 2016
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food

The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie

This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #food
Lisa Gatti
February 10 2015
Healthy Weight

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Women? All Your Questions Answered

Is intermittent fasting a good idea for you? Find out here.

#intermittent fasting #hormones
Lindsay Boyers
February 21
Food Trends
Parenting
Functional Food
Personal Growth

How To Set Goals You Can Achieve No Matter What

There are two primary reasons people fail over and over to meet the goals they set for themselves, but this is the remedy for both.

#manifestation #goal #productivity #personal growth #goal setting
Amita Patel, LMSW
August 16 2017
Routines

27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis

Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...

#flexibility
mindbodygreen
March 14 2013
Recipes

In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes

Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 2 2015
Routines

8 Moves For A Total Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere

You don't even have to leave your apartment for this one.

#empowerment #yoga #hiit
Laura McDonald
March 18 2017
Integrative Health

Everything You Need To Know About Hormones & How To Balance Them Naturally

These little molecules literally affect everything.

#hormones
Elsbeth Riley
February 28 2019