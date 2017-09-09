9914 results for
4 Holistic Practices That Dissolve My Anxiety (Even When Nothing Else Works)
"Remember that we are striving for progress, not perfection and that each time we lean into e present and away from fear, our ability to choose is...
Do Exogenous Ketones Actually Speed Up Ketosis? Here's What Science Says
Are they too good to be true?
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
7 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Avoid Morning Meltdowns
Just three minutes of yoga can help avoid temper tantrums.
3 Unexpected Yoga Mistakes You're Probably Making + How To Fix 'Em
What you should know before you take your next yoga class.
3 Actually Tangible Ways To Practice Mindfulness During Sex
Mindfulness doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be very sexy.
Inside The Genius Japanese Practice That Boosts Your Immune System & Eliminates Stress Instantly
This trend isn't going anywhere.
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)
The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.
7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams
Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.
How Yoga Transformed My Relationship With Food
It healed my relationships and anxiety, too—but we'll get to that.
I Tried Ganja Yoga & Here's What Happened
It's pretty dope.
6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People
Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.
7 Ways To Prepare For Your First 5K That Have Nothing To Do With Running
Yes, spending a few minutes breathing deeply does count.
Are You Getting A Good Workout If You're Not Sweating?
Sweat should be the least of your concerns.
9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them Into Your Practice Respectfully
You may have noticed a few common symbols at your local studio.
The Holistic Trio That Will Kick-Start Your Neck-Care Regimen
Necks deserve much more credit—and attention—than they're typically given. Oft ignored in beauty regimens in favor of the face, or in fitness regimens...
Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals
Get your life together and give your creativity a chance.
Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds
Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?
How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to psychology.
A Workout That's Good For Your Sex Life & More
How often do you truly let your husband hold you? I’m not talking about a hug when you walk in the door, but a life-or-death hold you up kinda moment.