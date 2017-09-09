9914 results for

Personal Growth

4 Holistic Practices That Dissolve My Anxiety (Even When Nothing Else Works)

"Remember that we are striving for progress, not perfection and that each time we lean into e present and away from fear, our ability to choose is...

#anxiety
Brittany Jackson
September 9 2017
Integrative Health
Routines

7 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Avoid Morning Meltdowns

Just three minutes of yoga can help avoid temper tantrums.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses #yoga
Mariam Gates
March 7 2016

3 Unexpected Yoga Mistakes You're Probably Making + How To Fix 'Em

What you should know before you take your next yoga class.

#yoga poses #savasana #yoga #yoga move
Caley Alyssa
July 5 2016
Sex

3 Actually Tangible Ways To Practice Mindfulness During Sex

Mindfulness doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be very sexy.

#orgasm #libido
Andrea Glik, LMSW
September 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)

The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #health
Sophie Jaffe
March 17 2017
Spirituality

7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 29 2019
Meditation

How Yoga Transformed My Relationship With Food

It healed my relationships and anxiety, too—but we'll get to that.

#anxiety #food as medicine #yoga #Journey #food
Sasha Nelson
June 21 2017
Meditation
Personal Growth

6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People

Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.

#anxiety #happiness #journaling #creativity #self-care
Amanda Kryska
January 14 2016
Outdoors

7 Ways To Prepare For Your First 5K That Have Nothing To Do With Running

Yes, spending a few minutes breathing deeply does count.

#running #hiit
Leigh Weingus
November 1 2016
Motivation
Spirituality

9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them Into Your Practice Respectfully

You may have noticed a few common symbols at your local studio.

#yoga #chakras
Sarah Regan
2 days ago

The Holistic Trio That Will Kick-Start Your Neck-Care Regimen

Necks deserve much more credit—and attention—than they're typically given. Oft ignored in beauty regimens in favor of the face, or in fitness regimens...

#green beauty #beauty
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
January 10 2017
Wellness Trends

Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals

Get your life together and give your creativity a chance.

#anxiety #joy #journaling #Purpose
Lindsay Kellner
December 11 2017
Personal Growth

Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds

Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?

#news #fear
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 17 2019
Personal Growth

How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma

Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to psychology.

#mbgpodcast #yoga #eating disorders
Jason Wachob
January 14

A Workout That's Good For Your Sex Life & More

How often do you truly let your husband hold you? I’m not talking about a hug when you walk in the door, but a life-or-death hold you up kinda moment.

#yogis #yoga #AcroYoga
Christine Egan
August 20 2015