Beauty
Wellness Trends
Women's Health

How A Hormone Expert Changes Her Morning Routine Throughout The Month

Alisa Vitti says it isn't so much what we do, anymore. It's when.

#mbgpodcast #healthy period #hiit
Jason Wachob
January 31
PAID CONTENT FOR Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya

How To Turn Your Vacation Into A True Mental Escape

These 4 getaway planning essentials make it easier to put your well-being first

#partner
Krista Soriano
December 6 2019

The Only Yoga Moves You Need To Feel Great, Fast

Editor's Note: By now we're all familiar with the many mental and physical benefits of a regular yoga practice. According to a study published in the...

#yogis #yoga #yoga move
Tara Stiles
August 14 2015
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

8 Things That Can Help You Power Through Your Day

We’ve all been there. Packed schedules and dips in energy throughout the day can make it tough to hit our daily intentions. Here you can find a full...

#partner
mindbodygreen
December 13 2018
Mental Health

These Are The Tools That Helped Me Overcome My PTSD

Did you know that women are more likely to get PTSD than men?

#breath #anxiety #gratitude #yoga
Pam Butler
April 1 2018
Meditation

The Mind-Body Benefits Of Mindfulness & Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness can improve sleep, sex, productivity, and so much more. Here are all the benefits and how to figure out what style is right...

#anxiety #stress
Emily Fletcher
July 26 2017
Mental Health
Routines

10 Yoga Sequences For Every Mood

However you're feeling right now, we have the best yoga sequence for YOU.

#fitness #yogis #yoga #training
Gabrielle Frank
January 31 2016
Motivation

6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast

In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.

#running #intermittent fasting #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
December 12 2017
Routines

High-Intensity Exercise Can Boost Memory By 30%, New Study Finds

A workout that can last as little as 5 minutes and can boost memory function? Sign me up.

#news #brain #hiit
Jamie Schneider
November 3 2019

Why Yoga Is So Great For Your Spine & Heart Health

Hundreds of years ago English physician Thomas Sydenham taught that “a man is as old as his arteries.” We usually don't think about the health of our...

#back pain #heart disease #yoga
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 13 2015

3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level

A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.

#fitness #Yoga for Men #yoga #crossfit
Todd McCullough
May 11 2016
Outdoors

How Quitting The Gym Taught Me To Embrace The Great Outdoors

Here's why you should take your workout outside.

#running
Stevie Van Horn
February 23 2018
Integrative Health

You're So Busy: Should You Spend Your Limited Free Time Exercising?

New study showed that Americans have an average of 5 hours of free time a day—and they don't spend it exercising.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 29 2019

How Yoga Can Help You Save Money

Brb, going to yoga immediately.

#money #yoga #yoga move
Anuradha Sarkar
March 7 2017
Food Trends
Meditation

Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles

From mantra to transcendental, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga #mantras #chakras
Lily Silverton
May 1