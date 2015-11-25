9585 results for

7 Evening Rituals To Have A Stress-Free Night, Every Night

By now, most people understand the importance of a morning ritual. But the truth is, your morning starts the night before. The way you end one day...

#sleep #visualization #meditation #journaling #self-care
Dan Harrison
November 25 2015

Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials

How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.

#wellth #fitness #olympics
Jason Wachob
May 2 2016

Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga

In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....

#happiness #Yoga for Men #personal growth #yoga #vulnerability
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 2 2013
Functional Food
Mental Health

'What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger' Is True, New Study Finds

New study, published in Nature Communications, shows that early career failures are correlated with long-term success.

#news #empowerment #confidence
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 2 2019
Women's Health

These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor

Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?

#Herbs #hormones #pregnancy
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 10 2018

We Just Found An Insanely Good Diet For Heart Health

Most dieters lose only between 6 and 13 pounds after two years of dieting. Obese people who tried the Nutritarian diet had lost an average of more...

#food as medicine #heart disease #wellness #weight loss #health
Dr. Joel Fuhrman
February 28 2016
Integrative Health

Michael Roizen, M.D., On How To Eat & Sleep Your Way To Being "AgeProof"

Plus, the most underrated simple exercise he swears by.

#stress #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
November 27 2018

Baby & Me Yoga: 8 Great Poses To Do With Your Little One

I’ve been doing yoga on and off for almost 18 years. For me, yoga gives a sense of peace and overall well-being. And as a new mother, I'm discovering...

#yoga #parenting and yoga #motherhood
Molly Sims
August 2 2015

An Invigorating Morning Yoga Sequence You Can Do From Bed

This short practice creates a bridge between the sleeping world and wakefulness.

#fitness #yoga #mantras #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
K. Mae Copham
April 25 2016
Spirituality

'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram

Don’t hide from the darkest part of yourself. Choose to face it so that you can let it go.

#spirituality
Maria Stenvinkel
December 25 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Travel

The Self-Care Essential Most People Forget About

Add travel to your self-care regime.

#empowerment
Jillian Cole, N.D.
December 24 2016

8 Ways To Nurture Your Gut For Overall Health: A Doctor Explains

A medical expert on the mind-gut connection shares his favorite tips.

#digestion #health #microbiome
Dr. Emeran Mayer
July 5 2016
Food Trends
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Self-Improvement You Can Start Right Now

Small actionable steps to avoid the traps of wishful thinking.

#visualization #happiness #personal growth #intention
Maneesh K. Goyal
November 5 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)

With 10 grams of protein in just 3 tablespoons, plus healthy omega-3 and -6 fats, hemp seeds are a delicious + convenient nutritional powerhouse.

#nutrition #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #fat
Rachael DeVaux, R.D.
May 23 2017
Integrative Health

Sore Throat Remedies: Honey & More

Suffering from a sore throat? One of these soothing natural remedies is sure to help!

#Herbs #supplements #tea #turmeric #immunity
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
June 22 2018
Integrative Health

Can The Curcumin In Turmeric Really Help With Everything?

You'll want to sprinkle this golden spice on everything.

#supplements #cancer #turmeric #brain
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
September 7 2018