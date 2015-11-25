9585 results for
7 Evening Rituals To Have A Stress-Free Night, Every Night
By now, most people understand the importance of a morning ritual. But the truth is, your morning starts the night before. The way you end one day...
Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials
How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.
Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga
In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....
Ben Greenfield, Professional Biohacker, On Daily Hacks Everyone Can Try
Plus, the two supplements he swears by.
'What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger' Is True, New Study Finds
New study, published in Nature Communications, shows that early career failures are correlated with long-term success.
These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor
Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?
We Just Found An Insanely Good Diet For Heart Health
Most dieters lose only between 6 and 13 pounds after two years of dieting. Obese people who tried the Nutritarian diet had lost an average of more...
Michael Roizen, M.D., On How To Eat & Sleep Your Way To Being "AgeProof"
Plus, the most underrated simple exercise he swears by.
Baby & Me Yoga: 8 Great Poses To Do With Your Little One
I’ve been doing yoga on and off for almost 18 years. For me, yoga gives a sense of peace and overall well-being. And as a new mother, I'm discovering...
An Invigorating Morning Yoga Sequence You Can Do From Bed
This short practice creates a bridge between the sleeping world and wakefulness.
'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram
Don’t hide from the darkest part of yourself. Choose to face it so that you can let it go.
These Caffeine Alternatives Will Give You A Natural Energy Boost
No coffee necessary.
L-Glutamine: A Complete Guide To This Gut-Healing Amino Acid
What do you know about glutamine?
The Self-Care Essential Most People Forget About
Add travel to your self-care regime.
8 Ways To Nurture Your Gut For Overall Health: A Doctor Explains
A medical expert on the mind-gut connection shares his favorite tips.
This Is The Intermittent Fasting Plan Halle Berry Follows (And It's Very Doable!)
Plus, easy ways to get started on your IF journey!
5 Steps To Self-Improvement You Can Start Right Now
Small actionable steps to avoid the traps of wishful thinking.
Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)
With 10 grams of protein in just 3 tablespoons, plus healthy omega-3 and -6 fats, hemp seeds are a delicious + convenient nutritional powerhouse.
Sore Throat Remedies: Honey & More
Suffering from a sore throat? One of these soothing natural remedies is sure to help!
Can The Curcumin In Turmeric Really Help With Everything?
You'll want to sprinkle this golden spice on everything.