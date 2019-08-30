6117 results for
No More Excuses: New Study Finds You Can Benefit From Exercise No Matter When You Start
If you thought you might have missed your mark when it comes to exercise, think again.
This Exfoliating Acid Will Make You Glow & Is Sensitive Skin Approved
Yes, sensitive skin folk can use acids, too!
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...
Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls
Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.
Red Wine Or Tequila: What Our Health Experts Are Having With Dinner
mindbodygreen's health experts weigh in on if they're drinking red wine or tequila.
This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg
We’re Dunking EVERYTHING Into This Tangy Green Dip
Mushrooms Really Are Magic (When It Comes To Brain Health, That Is)
New research has found a potential link between mushrooms and keeping your brain healthy, long into your elderly years.
Lovebug Effect: How Your Microbiome Makes You Want To Go Outside
Nope, not the romantic kind of lovebug.
This Red Wine Ingredient Might Protect Against Depression, Study Shows
Red wine lovers, rejoice.
The 3-Ingredient Inflammation-Fighting Iced Tea You're Gonna Wanna Sip All Summer Long
It also soothes digestion, fights anxiety, and more.
Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know
It's often touted for its soothing skin and hair care benefits. But this plant is not just for the outside of your body.
This Is The Key To Glowing, Plump Skin, Says A Functional Medicine Doc
Hello, healthy hair, skin, and nails!
4 Functional Plant-Based Boosters To Add To Your Superfood Smoothies
Looking for a superfood powder or healthy fat to boost your smoothies? Check these out.
3 Tweaks To Make Keto Way More Heart-Healthy, From A Cardiologist
Yes, it's possible to go keto without the "bacon and butter" mentality.
How This Antioxidant Will Make You Glow From Within + 3 Other Benefits
Plus, proven benefits for skin and vision.
This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now
How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”
Hey New Runners, Marathon Training May "Reverse" Aging (So Lace Up)
As if running didn't have enough benefits.
The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products
Allow us to remind you: Seaweed is hot right now.
Beta-Glucan, Explained: Here's Why It's Linked To Lowering Bad Cholesterol
Can Your Favorite Oat Drink Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Diet? Let's Find Out
It's 4/20! Here's How To Enjoy The Day The Legal Way
All the good vibes, none of the psychoactives.