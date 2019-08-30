6117 results for

Routines

No More Excuses: New Study Finds You Can Benefit From Exercise No Matter When You Start

If you thought you might have missed your mark when it comes to exercise, think again.

Jamie Schneider
August 30 2019
Beauty
Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...

Korin Miller
March 27
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls

Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.

mindbodygreen
August 8 2019
Functional Food

Red Wine Or Tequila: What Our Health Experts Are Having With Dinner

mindbodygreen's health experts weigh in on if they're drinking red wine or tequila.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg

We’re Dunking EVERYTHING Into This Tangy Green Dip

mindbodygreen
August 6 2019
Functional Food

Mushrooms Really Are Magic (When It Comes To Brain Health, That Is)

New research has found a potential link between mushrooms and keeping your brain healthy, long into your elderly years.

Elizabeth Gerson
March 12 2019
Outdoors
Mental Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know

It's often touted for its soothing skin and hair care benefits. But this plant is not just for the outside of your body.

Shawn Radcliffe
February 28
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

4 Functional Plant-Based Boosters To Add To Your Superfood Smoothies

Looking for a superfood powder or healthy fat to boost your smoothies? Check these out.

Krista Soriano
February 26
Integrative Health

3 Tweaks To Make Keto Way More Heart-Healthy, From A Cardiologist

Yes, it's possible to go keto without the "bacon and butter" mentality.

Jason Wachob
February 18
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
Motivation
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

Beta-Glucan, Explained: Here's Why It's Linked To Lowering Bad Cholesterol

Can Your Favorite Oat Drink Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Diet? Let's Find Out

mindbodygreen
April 30 2019
Integrative Health

It's 4/20! Here's How To Enjoy The Day The Legal Way

All the good vibes, none of the psychoactives.

Jamie Schneider
February 4