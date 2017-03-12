4398 results for

Integrative Health

This Sleep Remedy Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Doctors & Nutrition Experts

Wellness pros share their thoughts on the cult favorite.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
September 2

The Specific Health Benefits Of Eating The Rainbow

Because rainbow food is the best kind of food.

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Jennifer Forbes
March 12 2017
Spirituality

This Challenging Yoga Technique Fires Up The Abs & Digestion

Some experienced yogis swear by Nauli for mental, physical, and spiritual strength.

#breath #yoga #digestion
Lily Silverton
July 1
Beauty

Are Acids Too Stripping For Your Skin? Try This Beloved Ingredient Instead

Enzymes and acids, while both effectively exfoliate your skin, have slight nuances to keep in mind.

#skin care #acne #plants
Jamie Schneider
August 30
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes
Integrative Health

How To Spend More Time In REM Sleep Every Night & Why You Want To

REM sleep is the sleep stage you don't want to miss.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #brain
Sarah Regan
August 25
Beauty
Beauty

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak

Brew your bath, light a candle (or three), and sink into a heavenly soak.

#skin care #diy beauty #cleanse
Jamie Schneider
August 22
Beauty

4 Yoga Poses That Come With Some Serious Beauty Benefits

Here are my top 4 powerful yoga asanas that offer some serious beauty benefits.

#yoga
Sara Quiriconi
April 26 2017
Beauty
Personal Growth
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

The biggest skin care trend to recirculate during COVID-19 may very well be, uh, nothing.

#COVID-19 #skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
August 18
Functional Food
Motivation
Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Ayurvedic Remedy Eliminates Bloat Instantly

You likely already have everything you need in your pantry.

#gut health #tea #Ayurveda #digestion
Liz Moody
March 14 2018
Integrative Health
Beauty

Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns

It's nothing to beat yourself up about—all the more reason to make sure you have a good aprés-sun routine to fall back on.

#skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 11
Functional Food