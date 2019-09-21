5992 results for

Personal Growth

A New Study Suggests Antidepressants Can Hurt Fertility. Here's What You Need To Know

Researchers discovered that taking an antidepressant significantly reduced the odds of conceiving. So, if you're currently taking antidepressant...

#fertility #pregnancy #health #depression
Alice Domar, PhD
February 21 2016
Routines
Integrative Health

9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally

Here are some key changes that made a big difference for me.

#GMO #organic food #food sensitivity #organic
Kellie Alderton
June 19 2013
Travel
Mental Health
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Trauma Can Have A Positive Impact On Your Life. Here's How

Here's what the experts have to say.

#empowerment
Leigh Weingus
January 23 2018
Recovery
Motivation

The Anti-Aging Powers Of Yoga & Breathwork

While many of us wish we could slow the hands of time, we must still face the fact that it is impossible to stop the aging process completely. We do...

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yoga #aging
Ashley Turner, M.A.
January 29 2015

12 Sports Nutrition Tips That Anyone Can Benefit From

The new year brings out the inner athlete in all of us. The average couch potato decides to get moving, the weekend warrior steps it up a notch, and...

#food as medicine #fitness #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
February 16 2016

7 Habits For A Mindful, Stress-Free Morning Routine

One of the best stress-management techniques I've discovered in both my personal life and coaching practice is having a relaxed, mindful morning,...

#stress #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness #health
Amy Kurtz
February 15 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

16 Reasons To GO NUTS For Nuts

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine underscores the health benefits of nuts. Researchers followed over a hundred thousand men and...

#nutrition #protein #vegan #healthy foods #zinc
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
November 29 2013
Personal Growth

Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)

I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.

#healing #relationships #personal growth #vulnerability
Jennifer Dopierala
January 27 2015

3 Ways To Discover The Healthiest Diet For You

Am I the only one or does it seem like everywhere you turn these days there is conflicting information about what’s best to eat? One minute...

#food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Joe Carpenter
February 13 2016
Beauty

5 Easy Smoothie Recipes To Heal The Body

There's nothing quite like starting your day off with a healthy fix of fruits and vegetables. The benefits of smoothies are widely recognized, from...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Shannon Kaiser
June 14 2013