12 Ways I'm Going To Be Good To My Body In 2015

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, I spent the better part of my mid-twenties trying to get on board with the health hand I was dealt....

Phoebe Lapine
January 2 2015
Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster

Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.

Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
August 10 2012

Why The Best Anti-Aging Strategies Are Free: A Cardiologist Explains

Is your yoga and plant-based lifestyle the fountain of youth? Exciting new science published this week says it may well be, and I hope you share the...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 18 2013
20 Simple Ways To Take Great Care Of Yourself

It's never a bad time to focus on taking extra good care of yourself. Therefore, I've designed this plan that focuses on promoting health and...

Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
September 12 2013
7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014
15 Signs You're Dealing With A Narcissist

We've got all the signs and symptoms to tell if who you're dealing with is a bit too self-absorbed.

Margalis Fjelstad, Ph.D., LMFT
September 5 2017
20 Skin Care Tips Everyone Should Master

It's time to take responsibility for your face!

Allie White
January 4 2016
6 Yoga Poses To Do With Your Kids

Sharing yoga with your child gives them the gift of being active.

Sasha Taylor North
December 6 2014
10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2015

We expect 2015 to be even better as this lifestyle becomes the new normal. Here are 10 trends to watch over the next year.

Jason Wachob
December 6 2014
Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free

These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.

Kirsten McCulloch
August 29 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Melt: Massage for Couples

Why You Should Start Massaging Your Partner Tonight

There's something inherently sexy about massage between couples.

mindbodygreen
December 2 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Susan Cain, the author of Quiet

You're Probably Thinking About Introversion Wrong. Here's What Everyone Should Know

Forget the Extrovert Ideal; some of our greatest ideas, art, and inventions came from quiet and cerebral people who knew how to tune in to their inner...

mindbodygreen
August 15 2017
12 Signs You're Out Of The Honeymoon Phase (And How To Get Back There)

Young love — no matter how old you are — is a beautiful feeling. You feel something you can’t explain, and you want more of it. You don't even see the...

Kimanzi Constable
December 20 2015
5 Reasons to Take Your Yoga on the Road

Traveling, just like yoga, teaches one to get out of their comfort zone, and to see people and the world with a fresh new perspective.

Rachelle Tratt
July 15 2012

Everything I Learned About Nutrition I DIDN'T Learn In Medical School

I’m an orthopedic surgeon, yet I received no nutritional education in medical school. Sadly, this continues to be the practice to this day. I had no...

Dr. Jimmy Conway
August 13 2013

Everything You've Ever Wondered About Protein — Answered

Supplements, whether vegans can get enough—we cover it all.

Lisa Hayim
July 24 2017