6155 results for

The #1 Move For A Great Butt

Right now it's all about that bass, and there's certainly nothing wrong with wanting to work out an oft-neglected muscle group that happens to make...

#workout #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Diana Mills
June 18 2015
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It

It's an easy fix that might have huge benefits down the road.

#fats #mbg Brain Health #brain
Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 16 2018
Home

I Reached A Minimalist Plateau & This Advice Got Me Through It

Consider this the golden rule of minimalism.

#minimalism #Purpose
Emma Loewe
August 16 2018

Why Your Endothelium Is The Secret To Health (And How To Boost It)

The endothelium is now understood to be the key to living a long and healthy life.

#heart disease #health #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 28 2016
Personal Growth

5 Easy Ways To Inspire Creativity + Stop Burnout In Its Tracks

You'll be surprised how much joy and inspiration you'll find right in front of you—if you just slow down enough to see it.

#goal #happiness #personal growth #goal setting #creativity
Amanda Christina
July 28 2016

7 Excuses People Make For Not Meditating (Is Yours On The List?)

Occasionally, we can all talk ourselves out of doing the very things that we know are good for us, whether it's eating clean, exercising, or staying...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
June 16 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites

These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
May 7 2014
Integrative Health

Why Saunas Are Great For Your Heart: A Cardiologist Explains

Can one of the hottest treatments to heal the heart be heat itself? 

#healing #happiness #inflammation #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 28 2013

How To Become More Mindful Using Nothing But A Journal

At the core of it, mindfulness is about paying attention.

#mindfulness #journaling #personal growth
Jaclyn Desforges
July 24 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary

Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.

#drinks #mbg Brain Health #breakfast #energy
Liz Moody
August 10 2018
Functional Food

5 Things You Need To Avoid If You Want Radiant, Youthful Skin

In 2012, consumers spent about 250 billion dollars on anti-aging lotions, creams, and cosmetics. Unfortunately, the majority of these products yield...

#alcohol #stress #nutrition #beauty #skin
William Rawls, M.D.
April 15 2014
Spirituality

You Can Turn Anything Into A Spiritual Experience (Yes, Even Waiting In Lines). Here's How

Living spiritually doesn't need to mean sitting in meditation for hours a day (because who has time for that?).

#gratitude #Journey
Sah D’Simone
August 8 2018
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Day: Functional Medicine Doctor Terry Wahls Tells All

This functional medicine doctor healed herself through diet—here's what she eats in a day.

#nutrition #health #what I eat in a day #healthy foods
Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 22 2016
Functional Food

12 Foods To Fight Inflammation

Many people suffer from chronic inflammation due to the modern diet and lifestyle.

#antioxidant #slideshows #inflammation #wellness #healthy foods
Osha Key
July 12 2013
Routines

5 Things You Probably Don't Know About Stretching .... But Should!

Maybe you view stretching as a nice thing to do if you still have some time after your workout is finished, but stretching is actually an essential...

#flexibility #fitness #mindfulness #relaxation #self-awareness
Chris Freytag
September 23 2013
Meditation

Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles

From mantra to transcendental, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga #mantras #chakras
Lily Silverton
May 1