Why Meditation Is More Powerful When Done In A Group

There's a big difference between the yoga and meditation crowds.

#meditation #meditation tricks
Myk Likhov
August 8 2016
Beauty
Spirituality

How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)

10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.

#digestion #snacks
Kerry Monaghan Bajaj, M.A.
October 10 2012
Functional Food

Having Skin Issues? These 5 Common Pantry Foods May Cause Breakouts

Even if you're sleeping enough and keeping your stress in check, your acne could be from what you're eating.

#acne #skin care
Keira Barr, M.D.
May 14
Integrative Health

Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science

Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?

#allergies #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
September 1 2018

What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness

We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 20 2015
Mental Health
Recipes

Want To Stop A Cold In Its Tracks? Eat This Food

A top R.D. recommends this combination to all of her clients.

#inflammation #immunity #dinner #probiotics
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 3 2017
Recipes
Beauty
Routines

3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever

You can easily do these ones at home.

#gut health #digestion #yoga
Carley Smith, CNP
December 2 2017
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016
Motivation
PAID CONTENT FOR Thorne
Integrative Health

Why You Need A Health Coach Now More Than Ever

Can health coaches help fight chronic disease?

#empowerment
Chris Kresser
November 30 2017
Friendships
Recipes

This Super-Powered Breakfast Releases Feel-Good Brain Chemicals

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed? Eat this and feel better instantly.

#joy #protein #depression #breakfast
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
November 29 2017
Food Trends

Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains

Gluten is currently considered a great evil in our pop nutrition world. But based on current evidence, I believe this is an inaccurate exaggeration....

#celiac #gluten #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
Thomas Campbell, M.D.
June 5 2016