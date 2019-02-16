6138 results for

11 Products That Support Your Pet's Natural Diet

Support your furry friend's health today!

#dogs #grain-free
Caroline Muggia
February 16 2019
Spirituality
Wellness Trends

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.

#Herbs #beauty #health
Lindsay Cohn
January 28 2017
Personal Growth

My No-Fail, 6-Step Accountability Plan To Make Your Dream A Reality

If you’re like me, and you sincerely want to follow through on your passion projects, but you keep coming up with a lot of "important" excuses, then...

#career #mindfulness #goal setting
Light Watkins
June 24 2015
Functional Food
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

My Hormonal Breakouts Are History — Thanks To Evening Primrose Oil

Is evening primrose oil the solution to your cystic acne?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 18 2017
Food Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 17, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the benefits of sexting, the link between tomatoes and skin cancer, and cannabis coffee.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
July 17 2017
Sex
Beauty

This Is The Skin Type That Can Benefit Most From An Overnight Mask

Night cream not doing the trick? Try a sleeping mask.

#skin care
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 2 2019

7 Feng Shui Ways To Use Color In Your Home

Color is something we create as we interact with life and light. A very basic description of what color actually is reveals a bit of the practical...

#feng shui tips #energy #home
Dana Claudat
June 8 2014
Spirituality

This Week's Gemini–Neptune Mashup Could Blur The Boundaries On Love

For the third time in 2020, a challenging angle will make it hard for us to resist anything.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 25
Functional Food

Could This Wonky-Sounding Diet Actually Lead To Meaningful Weight Loss?

ACV has a powerful effect on blood sugar, which might curb cravings.

#functional nutrition
Kayleigh Roberts
January 27 2019
Integrative Health

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

#supplements #wellness #functional medicine #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017

Why Orgasm Is The Most Potent Form Of Meditation + How To Experience Its Transcendent Potential

"Voltaire once said that it is the duty of all rational creatures to seek pleasure."

#meditation #sex #spirituality
Wendy Strgar
February 2 2017
Spirituality