6138 results for
8 Problems That Cause Dull Skin — And How To Fix 'Em All Stat
Glowing skin is always having a moment.
I'm A Wellness Blogger—And I'm On Medication For My Anxiety
And guess what? I'm OK with it.
Yes, You Can Treat Arthritis Naturally. Here's How To Decrease Inflammation & Pain
"After years of working with patients, I realized a few key things about osteoarthritis."
The One Emotion That Accelerates Every Disease & How To Help, From An MD
Why one doctor called stress "the great amplifier" of illness.
How To Make Kefir At Home
How to make kefir at home, including kefir grains, what milks to use, and its health benefits.
Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils
And what better way to welcome spring than with these 6 high vibe essential oils, flower essences, and absolutes hand-selected for tapping into the...
An Eating Plan For Cancer Prevention, Straight From The EWG
You're going to want to bookmark this one.
A 2-Ingredient Drink That's More Nutritious Than Your Fave Green Juice
A two-ingredient, nutrient-filled drink.
The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda
Here's everything you need to know about this airy dosha.
The Stress-Busting Tonic This Expert Drinks Nightly For Better Sleep
Pro tip: Stable blood sugar is key for restful nights.
The One Yoga Pose That'll Banish Brain Fog + Beat Fatigue
This move stimulates all 26 vertebrae and sends wake-up calls to the body's energy centers.
7 Intermittent Fasting Mistakes That Could Make You Gain Weight
Spoiler: IF isn't permission to eat whatever you want.
We Tried Bakuchiol: The Buzzy New Derm-Approved Retinol Alternative
Bonus: It's approved for all skin types.
I Work 24/7. Here's How I Find Time To Exercise, Eat Right, & Have Fun
Health coach Nikki Sharp shares the four routines she relies on to stay grounded and get it all done—no matter how busy she gets.
Eat These 3 Nutrients Daily To Protect Your Eyes & Brain From Screen Time
Blue light is hurting our eyes—but the good news is, we can fix it.
Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More
B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.
What Your Dreams Are Trying To Tell You About Your Relationship
Are your dreams about your partner signaling something deeper?
3 Mindfulness Practices That Blow Meditation Out Of The Water
“There is nothing more important to true growth than realizing that you are not the voice of the mind—you are the one who hears it.” —Michael Singer
The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety
The best supplements for depression, including CBD oil, ashwagandha, and St. John's Wort.
How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted
Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...