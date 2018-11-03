9056 results for

Personal Growth

To Make Your Extra Hour This Weekend REALLY Count, Do This

It can affect the entire rest of your year.

Allison Task
November 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 1: How To Start A Powerful Quiet Time Practice — While Still Living Your Life

Read on for Faith Hunter's go-to tips for living well.

Faith Hunter
December 21 2018
Meditation

10 Amazing Benefits Of Meditating Every Morning

Starting your morning with meditation can change more than the rest of your day.

Light Watkins
October 5 2015
Integrative Health

4 Pro Tips To Make Meditation Easy

Editor's Note: Meditation teacher, author and mindbodygreen contributor Light Watkins, attended this year's revitalize event where he taught us a few...

Light Watkins
July 26 2015
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Meditation
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR Nourish + Bloom

How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.

mindbodygreen
May 16 2017
Motivation
Beauty

The One Thing Your Beauty Routine Is Missing

Turn back the clock without spending a dime.

Anna Mitsios, N.D.
May 5 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Nordstrom
Love
Sex

This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Could meditation be a viable replacement for masturbation?

Light Watkins
September 24 2015
Meditation

4 Ways To Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level

What’s the importance of group meditation? Why should I go to one if I already meditate on my own?

Emily Fletcher
August 10 2015

Why Meditation Is More Powerful When Done In A Group

There's a big difference between the yoga and meditation crowds.

Myk Likhov
August 8 2016